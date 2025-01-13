El Heraldo de México managed to position itself as the monthly leader in the category News and Information from Comscore on 9 occasions during 2024. In November alone, it again topped the digital media consumption ranking and reached 40% of the country’s digital audience. This achievement reinforces its position as one of the main sources of reliable and relevant information in the Mexican digital environment.

El Heraldo de México is part of El Heraldo Media Group, which together managed to reach 39,123,000 users, which is equivalent to 50% of the digital population in Mexico. This success is due to the variety of its thematic verticals, which include content on lifestyle, gastronomy, tourism, sports, economics and other topics of general interest.

The company has highlighted that its digital success lies in its ability to adapt to the changing expectations of its audience. In particular, it focuses on understanding and addressing the information needs of young people, an essential demographic group to consolidate its position in the market.

Comscore innovations in 2024

Early last year, Comscore launched “Social Incremental,” an analytics tool designed for measuring incremental audiences in the social media ecosystem. This innovative product, initially deployed in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico within Latin America, allows content generators to better understand their user base.

By analyzing detailed traffic generated by specific individuals, as opposed to aggregate metrics, Social Incremental offers an additional layer of intelligence about user behavior. This methodology segments the audience between exclusive social network users and those who interact with the content through multiple devices, such as desktops, mobiles and Connected TVs.

With this tool, Comscore reinforces the importance of giving the consumer a voice, allowing brands and media to offer more personalized and relevant experiences.

El Heraldo de México, in collaboration with advanced measurement tools such as those from Comscore, continues to consolidate itself as a leader in the digital media landscape, demonstrating that innovation and a deep understanding of the audience are key to success.

El Heraldo de México is a media outlet founded in 1965, initially as a printed newspaper with national circulation. Over the years, it evolved to adapt to new technologies and the demands of its readers, becoming a multiplatform reference in Mexico. Currently, it is part of El Heraldo Media Group and offers information in formats such as radio, television, and digital platforms. Its focus is on offering relevant, timely and varied content, covering topics such as politics, economics, culture, sports and entertainment. This thematic diversity and its commitment to innovation have consolidated it as one of the most influential media in the country.

Comscore, founded in 1999, is an American company specializing in digital audience analysis, media measurement and marketing data. Since its inception, it has stood out for offering innovative solutions that allow companies to better understand online consumer behavior.

Throughout its history, Comscore has evolved significantly, becoming a global benchmark in digital media measurement. Its ability to analyze data across multiple platforms, such as websites, social networks, mobile apps and connected devices, has transformed the way advertisers and content creators measure and optimize their reach. Additionally, Comscore has been a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies to provide accurate and detailed metrics, constantly adapting to changes in digital consumption habits.

The category News and Information Comscore includes digital sites and platforms dedicated to the generation and distribution of news, analysis and general information. This covers a wide range of topics, from current politics and economics to entertainment and culture. The main objective of the media that is part of this category is to keep the audience informed about local and international events of interest.

This category is measured considering factors such as the number of unique users, average dwell time, interaction on social networks and reach on multiple devices. Thanks to these metrics, the media can identify consumption trends, adjust their strategies and improve the user experience.