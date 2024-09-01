Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 20:05

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied, in a custody hearing held this Saturday, the 31st, the conversion of the arrest into preventive arrest of Susane Paula Muratori Geremia, 64 years old, who has been living with her daughter for months in a McDonald’s restaurant in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, for racial injury. The justification is that Susane is elderly and a first-time offender.

The judge in charge of the case, Ariadne Villela Lopes, however, prohibited the woman and her daughter from frequenting the restaurant for two years.

She will also not be able to approach the victim and will have to report monthly to the court about her activities and whereabouts. In the document, to which the State had access, the woman is referred to as a “homeless person”.

Susane was indicted by the Rio Public Prosecutor’s Office for racial abuse after having an argument with a teenager who had photographed her and her daughter at McDonald’s on Friday, the 30th.

According to witnesses heard by the police, the woman used racist terms to insult the young woman. State was unable to contact Susane’s defense or the victim.

In her decision, the judge states that, based on the statements collected, the incident “would characterize the typical conduct provided for in article 2 of Law 7716/99 (racial abuse)”. However, “it is clear that the prisoner is a first-time offender and elderly, so that, considering these circumstances, I will not convert the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive detention”, she says.

Susane and her daughter have been living in the McDonald’s establishment, located in the Leblon neighborhood, for weeks. They have attracted curious people since the case became public.

The fact that women carry suitcases, eat McDonald’s sandwiches every day and appear to be people with high purchasing power, in contradiction to the homeless conditions in which they find themselves, draws attention.

Susane told TV Globo that she and her daughter are waiting for her husband to return from a trip so they can have a place to live again.