The second season of X-Men 97 It’s been confirmed for a while now, but not much is known about what will be seen in it. Now, information has emerged that at least two X-teams will be present in the new episodes.

This was revealed by Brad Winderbaum, executive producer of this animated series, and this was during a question and answer session in which he participated with a well-known media outlet.

According to Winderbaum ‘There are a lot of teams in Marvel that have the letter ‘X’ followed by a hyphen. I’ll put it this way… there are two other X teams in season two.’As expected, he did not reveal which ones will debut in X-Men 97.

But anyone who’s read the X-Men comics has a good idea of ​​which ones could be added. That’s X-Factor, X-Force, and even Weapon X-Men, just to name a few.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Another topic discussed in the interview was when the second season of X-Men 97. In that sense, it is best to be patient. Brad Winderbaum pointed out ‘it is still in an animate phase’.

To the above, he added ‘As you probably know, animation takes a long time. There was a lot of detail about this in the second season of Invincible.’. Then, he highlighted ‘They did it with such force, it’s the greatest thing. And it takes a long time.’.

Winderbaum hinted that the studio wants to see how satisfactory the first season is before greenlighting the second, and that’s why there’s a delay.

He also stated that in the case of X-Men 97 They were lucky that the second one was approved before the first one started to be issued, so there was not much delay. In that sense, he concluded by saying ‘People will just have to be patient with us’.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Among other news about this animated series, its third season already has a writer in charge, and there is even a real X-Men mansion that can be visited.

With details from Collider. Apart from X-Men 97 We have more information about series in TierraGamer.