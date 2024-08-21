Chilpancingo, Mexico.- After the first oral trial hearing against one of the three alleged perpetrators of the femicide of the girl Camila “N”, her aunt Erika Ortega yelled at one of the perpetrators as he left the Courts for Adolescents, guarded by federal and state agents.

“Axel, Camila is here,” he said.

The hearing ended at 12:30 on Tuesday, three hours after it had started. The two accused brothers, Axel and Alfredo, were present. Erika Ortega remained outside the court building. She carried a picture frame with Camila’s photograph.

The security agents put Axel in a State Police patrol car, where he could hear the cries of protest.

“They didn’t just kill Camila!” and “There’s Camila, Axel, we won’t forget what they did!”, Erika said louder as she ran after the patrol car. Axel “N”, 21 years old; his brother Alfredo “N”, 17 years old; their mother, Ana Rosa, who was lynched, as well as her partner, José “N”, deprived Camila, 8 years old, of her freedom and murdered her on March 26 in Taxco de Alarcón. According to sources from the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), today the first hearing of the oral trial of evidence against one of the three involved took place, in this case Alfredo “N”, who has been in the Juvenile Shelter since his arrest. Axel “N” and José “N” are in prison in Chilpancingo. Margarita Ortega, Camila’s mother, said she hopes the authorities will do justice. “I hope this doesn’t happen to any other child, and that those responsible pay for what they did,” she said, holding in her arms the doll that her daughter loved very much. “I was thinking of putting this toy in her (Camila’s) coffin, but I decided not to because I want to keep this beautiful memory of her, it’s as if she were with me,” she added as she left the hearing.