Narcissistic personality disorder It is a mental health illness in which people have an unreasonable air of superiority. They need and seek too much attention, and they want people to admire them.

Living with one of these people is complicated, especially if that person is a father or mother. HG Tudor, who is a content creator who talks about his own diagnosis of narcissism on his YouTube page, has told the Daily Mail how to detect if our father or our mother that He was a narcissistic person.

“There are two areas in which the presence of a narcissist causes the most damage: in a romantic relationship and in a family relationship,” says Tudor. “Those who have one or more narcissistic parents They had no choice in the matter.“he adds.

“They were brought into a home where a narcissist existed and were subject to that throughout their childhood and until adulthood“continues the content creator.

According to HG Tudor, people don’t realize (or suspect) that their parents may be narcissistic until they are adults. He pointed out that it is “uncommon” for a child come to that conclusion.

Another way people come to this conclusion is by analyzing their own behaviors, which, he noted, “have arisen from the abuse that you have suffered, that you see the way in which you react in certain circumstances“, and perhaps upon seeking therapy you discover that you have been exposed to a narcissistic parent.

These are some of the signs.

1. In the end you have to be the caregiver

According to HG Tudor, the role of parents is to “protect the child from the vagaries of life, guide him, provide emotional supportnot only, of course, providing him with shelter, warmth, food and drink, but guiding him through life.”

Most parents, when faced with difficulties, add, “they accept the problem themselves and solve it”since children are not prepared to deal with adult problems.

However, he says, when it comes to a narcissistic parent, “you as a child may very well become the emotional rock for the narcissist who complains about the behavior of others,” especially a spouse or other family members.

Additionally, children of narcissistic parents can be expected to perform other tasks, such as housework and caring for their parents, physically or financially. In other words, “in the end you have to be the father’s father.”

2. Boundaries are continually crossed

Narcissistic parents violate their children’s boundaries, according to HG Tudor, by choosing their friends, prohibiting them from spending time with some people, and generally, interfering in other aspects of their lives.

Furthermore, he says: “If you try to fight against this interference, it is very possible may you face a wave of fury.”

3. You are used to validating them

The third point raised by HG Tudor is that narcissistic parents They use their children to validate them.

In the video, he says: “They seek your consenteven when you actually don’t agree with their behaviors. They need your approval for this. “They may gossip about other people, criticizing them, hoping you will agree with their position.”

He adds that they “repeatedly seek validation for their behaviors by receiving your approval; a parent should simply get on with it.”





“A narcissistic parent may also seek validation by flaunting a child’s accomplishments.” by bragging about them (…) the responses you receive as fuel give you that validation that you are a good, bright and talented parent,” he says. Tudor maintains that healthy parents do not seek this validation from external sources.

4. The use of favorites

Narcissistic parents use favorites, according to H.G. Tudor, who says it could be one of their children, or one of their cousins, or even their intimate partner, and everyone in between. They are “triangulated” with the favorite.

He adds: “This is noticeable because there are different expectations between you and your peers in terms of school achievements, sporting achievements, where you go in terms of career, what you earn, the positions you hold. Favoritism can be demonstrated through punishment. For example, For example, they punish you, but never to your brotheror leniency is shown regarding the type of punishment that is applied.

It is also possible that you are repeatedly triangulated through comparisons, for example, wondering why you can’t be more like the favorite.

5. Their needs come before yours

Sharing his fifth point, HG Tudor says that the narcissistic parent’s free time is more important than being a parent, which can result in neglect, as they are “too absorbed” in what they are doing to be interested in what their offspring have to say.

He suggests that one can go further, saying: “They may create a false crisis (…) to force you to attend to what they require, disturbing your daily life. They may find that they repeatedly ask you for help when they could manage perfectly well on their own, or that they demand that help with certain problems, resulting in your life being disrupted.”

6. Blame others

The narcissistic parent is never able to take responsibility, according to the content creator, who adds that blaming others is “part of the defense mechanism of narcissism.”

Giving examples of some of the things parents can say, HG Tudor said: “If I hadn’t had you, I’d be a multi-millionaire by now. Look what you did to me. Did you make me like that? You made me hit you. you ruined my life. Everything was wonderful until you arrived.”

7. Your independence is a threat to the narcissist

According to HG Tudor, although a healthy father will naturally be “when your child finally flies the nest”, is aware that “it’s all part of the healthy evolution of the relationship” and knows that it is healthy for the child to make his or her own path in the world.

However, this is not the case when it comes to the narcissistic parent, he says. “As the son of a narcissistic father (…) you must be controlled“he explains.

He adds: “Anything that, as you become more independent, frees you from the shackles of that narcissist’s control, will threaten that narcissist’s need for control, resulting in the need to try to nullify that threat of control somehow”.





8. The narcissist lives through you

Moving on to the eighth point, HG Tudor says: “You are simply an extension of the narcissistic parenta small mirror that is there to do what the narcissist wants, to always be under control.”

The result of this, he says, is that “your character traits are taken over by the narcissist and your individuality is diminished.”

Additionally, the narcissistic parent may dictate important life decisions, such as what to do professionally, and stealing credit for your achievements.

He adds: “Control of your achievements is also a way to assert control over yourselfto remind you that you are there only by the grace of the narcissist.

9. You will be marginalized so that the narcissist remains superior

According to the content creator, “the narcissist can empower himself or weaken other people.”

And he adds: “And that is why, as the son of a narcissist, you will constantly feel belittled. This is reflected in nit-picking criticism, rejection of your own successes, diminishment of your achievements (…) No matter how hard you try, no matter what you achieve, you end up being marginalized.”

10. You are often embarrassed

The narcissist has no emotional empathy for you, HG Tudor says in the video, noting that “your reactions, your emotional responses to circumstances They are simply discarded“.

He adds that when his child cries, they may ask him to stop and accuse him of overreact.

“His lack of emotional empathy is clear and evident,” he stated. “They are not interested in helping you. They are not interested in supporting you. Your reaction is an annoyance because you are demanding something from the narcissist and you are not there to do it. They are there to demand something from you.”