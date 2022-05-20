The first free practice session of the round of Estoril had closed in the sign of Yamaha, protagonist of a brace with Garrett Gerloff in front of everyone. In the late morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu had finished in 2nd place, but found redemption on the occasion of the second free practice on Friday afternoon: the reigning Turkish world champion in fact stopped the chronometer on the1: 36.290setting the fastest lap and distancing Alvaro Bautista by just under two tenths, with the Spaniard from Ducati finishing 2nd in front of Jonathan Rea, who returned to the Top-3 after a disappointing 6th place in the PL1.
Compared to this morning Garrett Gerloff has dropped to 4th place, ahead of the Italian duo made up of Rinaldi and Locatelli, respectively in 5th and 6th place. In this way, the first day of testing has therefore rewarded the pace of Yamaha, at present it seemed the bike to beat on the Portuguese circuit. But pay attention to weather conditions: already in the final minutes of the session it was in fact feared for a possible precipitation, thanks to a rather cloudy sky. According to the weather forecast, the real risk of rain could occur during the Superpole Race on Sunday, while it should be absent for Race-2.
Unfortunately, in the final seconds of the session there was a crash at the entrance to the last corner for Philipp Oettl: the German from Ducati seemed sore in his right shoulder, with number 5 currently at the circuit’s medical center for checks. Next appointment tomorrow with the Superpole, scheduled at 12:10.
WSBK / PL2 Estoril, final classification
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME / DETACHMENT
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1: 36.290
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|+0.173
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+0.305
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|+0.791
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+0.899
|6
|Andrew Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+0.911
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+0.991
|8
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+1,056
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+1,085
|10
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|+1.177
|11
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+1.193
|12
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+1.197
|13
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+1.311
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|+1.420
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|+1.423
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|+1.475
|17
|Marvin Fritz
|Yamaha
|+1.996
|18
|Christophe Ponsson
|Yamaha
|+2.011
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|+2.238
|20
|Luca Bernardi
|Ducati
|+2.486
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+2.643
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|Kawasaki
|+2.733
|23
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|+4.002
