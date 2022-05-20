The first free practice session of the round of Estoril had closed in the sign of Yamaha, protagonist of a brace with Garrett Gerloff in front of everyone. In the late morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu had finished in 2nd place, but found redemption on the occasion of the second free practice on Friday afternoon: the reigning Turkish world champion in fact stopped the chronometer on the1: 36.290setting the fastest lap and distancing Alvaro Bautista by just under two tenths, with the Spaniard from Ducati finishing 2nd in front of Jonathan Rea, who returned to the Top-3 after a disappointing 6th place in the PL1.

Compared to this morning Garrett Gerloff has dropped to 4th place, ahead of the Italian duo made up of Rinaldi and Locatelli, respectively in 5th and 6th place. In this way, the first day of testing has therefore rewarded the pace of Yamaha, at present it seemed the bike to beat on the Portuguese circuit. But pay attention to weather conditions: already in the final minutes of the session it was in fact feared for a possible precipitation, thanks to a rather cloudy sky. According to the weather forecast, the real risk of rain could occur during the Superpole Race on Sunday, while it should be absent for Race-2.

Unfortunately, in the final seconds of the session there was a crash at the entrance to the last corner for Philipp Oettl: the German from Ducati seemed sore in his right shoulder, with number 5 currently at the circuit’s medical center for checks. Next appointment tomorrow with the Superpole, scheduled at 12:10.

WSBK / PL2 Estoril, final classification



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1: 36.290 2 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.173 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.305 4 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +0.791 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +0.899 6 Andrew Locatelli Yamaha +0.911 7 Xavi Vierge Honda +0.991 8 Loris Baz BMW +1,056 9 Iker Lecuona Honda +1,085 10 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +1.177 11 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1.193 12 Scott Redding BMW +1.197 13 Axel Bassani Ducati +1.311 14 Eugene Laverty BMW +1.420 15 Philipp Oettl Ducati +1.423 16 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +1.475 17 Marvin Fritz Yamaha +1.996 18 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha +2.011 19 Leandro Mercado Honda +2.238 20 Luca Bernardi Ducati +2.486 21 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +2.643 22 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki +2.733 23 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +4.002