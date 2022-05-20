During a recent interview Norman Reedus he let that slip away DEATH STRANDING 2 is currently in production. The actor, who lent his features to the protagonist Sam Porter Bridgeswas interviewed by Leo Edit who asked a few questions about DEATH STRANDING and how the project was born, revealing that he had just started working on the second chapter.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

You have a book up for release, the latest season of The Walking Dead, the spin-off of the series, and you’re shooting the video game DEATH STRANDING. Reedus: We just started the second chapter. How did it all start? Reedus: Guillermo del Torowho was the first to get me to work on a movie, contacted me and said “A guy named Kojima, you just say yes. ” and I said “What do you mean I just have to say yes?” and she told me “Stop being an idiot, you just accept”. Then I went to San Francisco where Hideo was with a big group of people straight from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on: SILENT HILLS. I was blown away by the images he showed me, and I immediately accepted. It was certainly not Ms. Pac-man, it was something extremely realistic, futuristic, complicated and beautiful. She left me speechless. For DEATH STRANDING it took me two or three years to complete the motion capture and all. It takes a lot of work. Then the game finally came out and earned a lot of prizes. It was something really big, and now we’re just starting to work on the sequel.

Despite the actor’s words at the moment Hideo Kojima has not released any official statement regarding a possible follow-up to DEATH STRANDINGeven if on his social accounts he talked about a mysterious project on which KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is working. Also recently a tweet where Kojima-san seems to be doing gods references to the game’s Cronopioggia, that it was a way to anticipate the arrival of the second chapter?

At the moment it is just speculation. We just have to wait for that Hideo Kojima confirm or deny the words of Norman Reedus.

Source: Leo Edit Street Gematsu