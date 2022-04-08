Milan prosecutor, Viola: “I am aware of the difficulties”

The appointment a Attorney from Milan from Marcello Viola marks the end of an era. He defeated the leftist candidate Maurizio Romanelli and the prosecutor of Bologna Giuseppe Amato. The Champagne is finished – we read on the Truth – after the decision taken. Now the judicial left he will have to dispose of the intoxication that had him deluded to be majority in the judiciary. The new head of the Court of Milanin fact, he is an esteemed magistrate conservativementioned in the infamous wiretapping of the Champagne hotel inside the Palamara-gate but never really involved in the investigation.

After the appointment Violet was finally able to exult: “The vote of all lay people – explains the new head of Milan to the Truth – me bonus. I am honored for the trust that has been given to me and I am aware from the difficulty for an assignment that requires the maximum responsibility. I can assure you that I will put all the effort into it, as I have always done every time I have had to fill a new assignment“In the end, the result is that the two main prosecutors of Italy (Rome and Milan) are led by two representatives of Independent judiciary. The end of an era, in fact.

