Prime Video revealed the first trailer for 'The Hard One', the new film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. This action film is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name directed by Rowdy Herrington and whose main role fell to Patrick Swayze. In addition to Gyllenhaal's presence, the trailer showed the participation of Conor McGregor, an Irish mixed martial arts fighter who competes in the UFC —also known by his nickname 'The Notorious'— and who will have an antagonistic role.

In addition to showing you the impressive trailer, here we will tell you more about this new film, which promises to bring all the eighties action of 'Road House', as is the original name of the famous film, to the present.

When is 'El Duro' (2024) released?

'The hard'a film that will be directed by Doug Liman ('Mr. and Mrs. Smith', 'Edge of Tomorrow'), will premiere on Thursday, March 21, 2024. For this film, Jake Gyllenhaal recorded some scenes at the weighing ceremony at the UFC 285which took place on March 3, 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, along with the former wrestler of the aforementioned company Jay Hieron.

Likewise, the ideas to develop a remake of 'Road House' began in 2015, the year in which it was announced that Ronda Rousey would be in charge of occupying the main role, while Nick Cassavetes would be in charge of writing and directing the film.

However, the plans were canceled in 2016. Years later, in 2021, Gyllenhaal and Liman were announced as star and director, respectively.

Where can you see the movie 'The Hard One' (2024)?

'The hard'which was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Silver Pictures, can be seen exclusively through the streaming platform. Prime Video. It's important pointing that The film will have a duration of 114 minutes, which means a total of 1 hour and 54 minutes.

What is 'The Hard One' about?

“In this adrenaline-fueled remake of the '80s cult classic, former UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a tavern in the Florida Keys, only to discover that this paradise is not what it seems.” , indicates the official synopsis of 'El duro', which was broadcast by Prime Video.

Patrick Swayze starred in the original 'Road House' film, which was released in 1989. Photo: composition LR/United Artists See also Cleofé Campuzano: "I treat time as a place that can be visited"

What is the cast of 'The Hard One'?