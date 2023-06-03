More surprises in Sardinia

Never take anything for granted: this is one of the best-known unwritten rules in the history of Rally of Sardiniaand which even today seems not to have been ‘respected’ by those who were preparing the celebrations for a potential victory of Sebastien Ogier. Until the afternoon shifts loomed, the Frenchman could actually be indicated as one of the main candidates to conquer the Italian rally, at least until some episodes occurred against him which, in addition to forcing him to retire, incredibly opened the doors of a possible success signed Thierry Neuvillewith lots of probable double Hyundai. Even in this case, however, the same rule always applies: never take anything for granted.

Unexpected change of leadership

A day that started badly for the Toyota already in the first stage on Saturday, special stage 8, in this case due to Katsuta’s too violent landing in a ford which caused some damage to the front of the car. Different speech, at least initially, for ogier2nd behind Neuville but with a performance sufficient to take back the overall leadership on Lappi, lost yesterday at the very last stage on Friday. In this way, another chapter of the challenge between the two drivers was rekindled, even more so after the Finn’s performance in SS9, which allowed the Hyundai driver to return to the front of the group again, 3 tenths ahead of eight times world champion, all despite Neuville’s encore. The twist in the morning, however, materialized during the SS10at the end of which Ogier returned to the lead with a gap of 12 seconds Lappi, betrayed by a puncture. Problems for too Ott Tanak, who raised the white flag due to an engine problem. In the meantime, the state of grace of Neuville continues, author of the fastest time for the third time right in front of Ogier, who takes advantage of Lappi’s 5th place to increase the gap on the latter.

Music, however, changed drastically with the arrival of the afternoon, during which an episode very similar to the one that penalized Katsuta took place, also in this case in Coiluna-Loelle. Always in the same ford, this time it was Ogier who made the mistake, who immediately accused some Technical Problems after aggressive landing. A fact that prompted Lappi to catch up on the Frenchman, also due to the best time of the Finnish Hyundai driver in SS12. The problems suffered by Ogier became more consistent in the following race, however aggravated by the arrival of the rain. Also in this circumstance, the Toyota driver lost ground both on Lappi and, above all, on Neuville, who once again won the stage. In this way, the Belgian thus jumped to second place in the general classification, but the sensational twist occurred in the early stages of the SS14. A little more than 1 km from the start, Ogier incredibly lost control of the car on the muddy surface. going off the road and being unable to do anything but accept withdrawal from the Rally. An episode which therefore surprisingly excluded the transalpine from the possibility of winning the Rally of Sardinia, thus passing into the hands of Thierry Neuville: the winner of the SS14 was Dani Deafbut the great performance of the Hyundai driver allowed the latter to significantly extend the standings over Lappi, thus opening the the opportunity for a double for the team of the South Korean brand, with Kalle Rovanperä who in the meantime has climbed up to third position. An opportunity that remains feasible even after the outcome of the SS15, the last stage of the day, closed with the umpteenth success of Neuville. In this way, the Belgian now boasts an advantage of over half a minute from Lappi, and almost two minutes from the reigning world champion.

WRC | Rally di Sardegna: classification after the SS15 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 3:10:36.9 2 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +36.4 3 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:50.7 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota +5:36.5 5 Dani Deaf Hyundai +6:27.9 6 Adrien Fourmaux Ford (WRC2) +8:11.7 7 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +8:37.4 8 Teemu Suninen Hyundai (WRC2) +10:46.4 9 Emil Lindholm Skoda +11:08.3 10 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +11:40.5

Appointment with the latest tests

Tomorrow will definitively decide the name of the winner of Rally di Sardegna, with the first of the four races starting at 7:35 in the Arzachena – Braniatogghiu 1 route. An hour later, however, the SS17 can be followed by spectators live both on Sky Sports Arena which, exceptionally, on Rai 2, and therefore in the clear. Finally, the Rally program will conclude with the SS18 of Arzachena – Braniatogghiu 2, at 10:10, and with the Power Stage at 12.15pmalso live on Sky Sports Arena and clear again Rai Sports.