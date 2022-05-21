Elfyn Evans has probably placed a non-definitive seal (because there is still so much to go at the end of the day and the event), but certainly important in the fight for the victory of the Rally of Portugal, the fourth round of the WRC 2022.

The Welshman from Toyota, already winner of the Lusitanian round 12 months ago, scored an amazing victory in Special Stage 12, the Amarante 1 of 37.24 kilometers, thus increasing his advantage in the general classification of the event to 18 “4 in the comparisons of Kalle Rovanpera.

Evans was the only one to beat the great time signed by Ott Tanak in the test, he did it with a 4 “6 advantage, while Kalle Rovanpera reached the finish line by signing an 8” 2 delay, Evans had managed his tires in the previous special and in this one he made the most of them to further widen the gap from his only rival for the victory.

An important change behind the first two, with Takamoto Katsuta who, thanks to the fourth time in the special, managed to overtake Dani Sordo and grab the podium. The Japanese is now third with a margin of 3.5 over the Spaniard from Hyundai Motorsport when there are 4 tests left at the end of the day.

With this result Toyota sees the possibility of seizing a sensational hat-trick in Lusitanian land, which would further sanction a supremacy already clear from the first seasonal releases.

All the M-Sport drivers are in great difficulty, with the 4 Pula Rally1 which are constantly behind the Toyota and also the Hyundai in the standings, those of Sordo and Neuville. A fratricidal fight is looming between Pierre-Louis Loubet, Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith for sixth place, while Adrien Fourmaux lost more than 3 minutes due to a puncture in the left rear tire.

As for WRC2, with the retirement of Andreas Mikkelsen yesterday evening due to a technical problem, Teemu Suninen is at the top of the category standings at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Behind him, 9 “2 behind him, is Yohan Rossel with the Citroen C3 Rally2.

The Lusitanian Saturday morning tour ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare the cars for the 4 tests this afternoon. The rally will resume this afternoon with Special Stage 13, the Vieira do Minho 2. The first car, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja, will enter testing at 3:38 pm Italian time.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after SS12