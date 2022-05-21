The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow, Sunday, the weather will be dusty during the day in some areas, especially on the northern and eastern regions, to become clear in general, while temperatures tend to rise, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly, turning to southeasterly and northeasterly moderate speed, sometimes active to be Exciting and dusty during the day, especially in the east, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, moderate to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather on Monday will be humid in the morning on the coastal areas, becoming clear in general, with another rise in temperatures that will be noticeable in some areas, noting that the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate speed and active at times causing dust. During the day, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that the weather next Tuesday will remain humid in the morning, especially on the coastal areas, with the possibility of the formation of fog or light fog, which will become hot and clear in general and dusty at times during the day in some inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate speed and active at times causing dust. During the day, especially in the west, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes in the west in the evening in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather next Wednesday will be humid in the morning, especially on the coastal areas, becoming hot and clear in general and dusty at times during the day in some inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly moderate to brisk, especially on the sea, and be dusty during the day, especially In the west, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h up to 40 km / h on the sea, which has moderate to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that the weather next Thursday will be humid in the morning, especially in some northern areas, with the possibility of the formation of fog or light fog, which will become hot and clear in general and dusty at times during the day, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, speed and strong at times on the sea and be dusty and dusty during the day. Especially in the west, its speed ranges from 15 to 35 km / h, up to 45 km / h on the sea, which has turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

