Great victory of the Ford M-Sport with the new Puma Rally1 to the mythical Monte Carlo Rally, first round of the new World Rally Championship. The first date ofit was hybrid in the WRC was won by a specialist ie Sébastien Loebwho scored his 80th career victory in the World Rally Championship and returned to win a world championship test after his last success at Rally of Catalonia of 2018 with Citroën Racing.
The perfect weekend of the M-Sport team was completed by the third place of Craig Breenbehind the reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier behind the wheel of the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.
The top finishers in the Monte Carlo Rally will not take part in the entire WRC season and therefore Breen was the first of the candidates for the final victory.
WRC Monte Carlo Rally 2022, results
The Monte Carlo Rally 2022, the first of the new WRC season and of the hybrid era, was animated by the beautiful duel between the two Sébastien, Loeb And Ogier, a fight that he fielded well 17 world titles.
In the end he got it right Loebat the 80th victory in his career and also back from the fatigue of the Dakar 2022. The Ford M-Sport driver, sailed by Isabelle Galmichereturned to victory a 47 years oldbecoming the oldest to win a round of the WRC.
As for the competitive aspect, the Monte Carlo rally was decided during the penultimate stage, where Sebastien Ogier, together with the new co-pilot Benjamin Veillaswas slowed down by a drilling of the left front tire of the GR Yaris Rally 1.
The lost time turned his 24.6-second lead into a 9.5-second disadvantage.
Eventually the current reigning World Champion, after receiving a 10 second penalty for an early start, finished the Monte Carlo Rally 10.5 seconds behind the winner Sebastien Loeb.
WRC podium Rally Monte Carlo 2022
1. Loeb / Galmiche (Ford Puma Rally1)
2. Ogier / Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Breen / Nagle (Ford Puma Rally1)
WRC 2022 classification RALLY MONTE CARLO, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|
POS
|
#
|
CREW
|
CAR
|
WEATHER
|
WITHDRAW
|
1
|
19
|
Sébastien Loeb
|
Ford Puma Rally1
|3: 00’32.800
|
2
|
1
|
Sébastien Ogier
|
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|
10,500
|
3
|
42
|
Craig Breen
|
Ford Puma Rally1
|
1’39.800
|
4
|
69
|
Kalle Rovanperä
|
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|
2’16,200
|
5
|
44
|
Gus Greensmith
|
Ford Puma Rally1
|
6’33.400
|
6
|
11
|
Thierry Neuville
|
Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|
7’42.600
|
7
|
20
|
Andreas Mikkelsen
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
11’33.800
|
8
|
18
|
Takamoto Katsuta
|
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|
12’24.700
|
9
|
27
|
Erik Cais
|
Ford Fiesta Rally2
|
12,29,200
|
10
|
22
|
Nikolay Gryazin
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
13’41.300
|
11
|
26
|
Sean Johnston
|
Citroën C3 Rally2
|
14’42.500
|
12
|
28
|
Grégoire Munster
|
Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|
14’48.000
|
13
|
23
|
Yohan Rossel
|
Citroën C3 Rally2
|
15’02.100
|
14
|
25
|
Christopher Ingram
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
15’20.400
|
15
|
48
|
Raphaël Astier
|
Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|
18’54.000
|
16
|
58
|
Matteo Gamba
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
19’57.000
|
17
|
34
|
Mauro Miele
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
20’32.500
|
18
|
46
|
Emmanuel Guigou
|
Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|
21’01.900
|
19
|
62
|
Alessandro Gino
|
Hyundai i20 R5
|
22’40.700
|
20
|
31
|
Olivier Burri
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
22’53.000
|
21
|
33
|
Elfyn Evans
|
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|
23’10.500
|
22
|
41
|
Sami Pajari
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
24’06.400
|
23
|
45
|
Jan Černý
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
24’14.000
|
24
|
30
|
Freddy Loix
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
24’32.300
|
25
|
47
|
Francois Delecour
|
Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|
24’55.400
|
26
|
29
|
Johannes Keferbock
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
25’28.000
|
27
|
79
|
Anthony Fotia
|
Renault Clio Rally4
|
28’06.300
|
28
|
74
|
Marijan Griebel
|
Opel Corsa Rally4
|
29’01.500
|
29
|
56
|
Frédérik Casciani
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
29’09.800
|
30
|
37
|
Jean-Michel Raoux
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
30’08.900
|
31
|
35
|
Eamonn Boland
|
Ford Fiesta Rally2
|
31’26.800
|
32
|
75
|
Roberto Daprà
|
Ford Fiesta Rally4
|
33’34.400
|
33
|
55
|
Philippe Baffoun
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
35’21.900
|
34
|
70
|
Sacha Althaus
|
Renault Clio Rally4
|
37’38.100
|
35
|
60
|
Luc Pistachi
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
37’41.500
|
36
|
53
|
Christophe Casanova
|
Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|
38’12.500
|
37
|
40
|
Fabrizio Arengi
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
39’59.500
|
38
|
36
|
Frédéric Rosati
|
Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|
40’34.600
|
39
|
76
|
Styve Juif
|
Renault Clio Rally4
|
43’10.800
|
40
|
43
|
Enrico Brazzoli
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
43’22.400
|
41
|
80
|
Ghjuvanni Rossi
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
44’23.900
|
42
|
85
|
Esteban Vallín
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
45’42.200
|
43
|
77
|
Pierre Tanci
|
Renault Clio Rally4
|
48’27.000
|
44
|
87
|
Eric Royere
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
48’59.900
|
45
|
49
|
Martin Rada
|
Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|
53’22.900
|
46
|
63
|
Jérôme Aymard
|
Renault Clio RS R3T
|
53’40.300
|
47
|
52
|
Roberto Gobbin
|
Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|
54’19.700
|
48
|
71
|
Jean-Marc Guillon
|
Peugeot 208 R2
|
55’07.900
|
49
|
82
|
Gilles Michellier
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
1: 05’01.900
|
50
|
81
|
Lilian Vialle
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
1: 05’30.900
|
51
|
67
|
Nicolas d’Ulivo
|
Ford Fiesta R2T National
|
1: 08’39.300
|
52
|
57
|
Elwis Chentre
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
1: 09’29.600
|
53
|
83
|
Jauffrey Magnan-Bayle
|
Renault Clio Rally5
|
1: 09’36.700
|
54
|
32
|
Pierre Ragues
|
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|
1: 10’16.400
|
55
|
73
|
Jean-Paul Palmero
|
Peugeot 208 R2
|
1: 11’36.100
|
56
|
39
|
Carlo Covi
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
1: 14’19.400
|
57
|
50
|
Ian Crerar
|
Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|
1: 22’43.900
|
58
|
72
|
Marc Dessi
|
Peugeot 208 R2
|
1: 25’52.000
|
59
|
59
|
Pierre Pergola
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
1: 27’07.100
|
60
|
68
|
Jason Bailey
|
Peugeot 208 Rally4
|
1: 35’57.100
|
61
|
66
|
Lionel Goujon
|
Peugeot 208 R2
|
1: 39’25.200
|
62
|
86
|
Jean-Luc Morel
|
Citroën DS3 R1
|
1: 56’34.400
|
2
|
Oliver Solberg
|
Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|
SS15: Driver ill
|
61
|
Yanis Desangles
|
Škoda Fabia R5
|
SS14: Accident
|
21
|
Marco Bulacia
|
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|
SS13: Mechanical
|
51
|
Alberto Sassi
|
Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|
SS13: Withdrawn
|
64
|
Zoltán László
|
Ford Fiesta Rally3
|
SS13: Withdrawn
|
84
|
Tony Yellow
|
Citroën DS3 R1
|
SS13: Withdrawn
|
8
|
Ott Tanak
|
Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|
SS12: Accident
|
54
|
Stéphane Lefebvre
|
Citroën C3 Rally2
|
SS11: Accident
|
65
|
Christophe Berard
|
Renault Clio RS R3T
|
SS9: Mechanical
|
78
|
Timothy Van
|
Renault Clio Rally4
|
SS9: Mechanical
|
24
|
Eric Camilli
|
Citroën C3 Rally2
|
SS6: Suspension
|
16
|
Adrien Fourmaux
|
Ford Puma Rally1
Video accident Ford Puma Rally1 at the Monte Carlo Rally
Leave a Reply