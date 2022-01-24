Great victory of the Ford M-Sport with the new Puma Rally1 to the mythical Monte Carlo Rally, first round of the new World Rally Championship. The first date ofit was hybrid in the WRC was won by a specialist ie Sébastien Loebwho scored his 80th career victory in the World Rally Championship and returned to win a world championship test after his last success at Rally of Catalonia of 2018 with Citroën Racing.

The perfect weekend of the M-Sport team was completed by the third place of Craig Breenbehind the reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier behind the wheel of the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Ogier and Loeb, in a photo 17 WRC world titles

The top finishers in the Monte Carlo Rally will not take part in the entire WRC season and therefore Breen was the first of the candidates for the final victory.

WRC Monte Carlo Rally 2022, results

The Monte Carlo Rally 2022, the first of the new WRC season and of the hybrid era, was animated by the beautiful duel between the two Sébastien, Loeb And Ogier, a fight that he fielded well 17 world titles.

Loeb at the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1 won the Monte Carlo Rally 2022

In the end he got it right Loebat the 80th victory in his career and also back from the fatigue of the Dakar 2022. The Ford M-Sport driver, sailed by Isabelle Galmichereturned to victory a 47 years oldbecoming the oldest to win a round of the WRC.

As for the competitive aspect, the Monte Carlo rally was decided during the penultimate stage, where Sebastien Ogier, together with the new co-pilot Benjamin Veillaswas slowed down by a drilling of the left front tire of the GR Yaris Rally 1.

The lost time turned his 24.6-second lead into a 9.5-second disadvantage.

Ogier at the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 finished 2nd at the Monte Carlo Rally

Eventually the current reigning World Champion, after receiving a 10 second penalty for an early start, finished the Monte Carlo Rally 10.5 seconds behind the winner Sebastien Loeb.

WRC podium Rally Monte Carlo 2022

1. Loeb / Galmiche (Ford Puma Rally1)

2. Ogier / Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Breen / Nagle (Ford Puma Rally1)

WRC 2022 classification RALLY MONTE CARLO, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # CREW CAR WEATHER WITHDRAW 1 19 Sébastien Loeb

Isabelle Galmiche Ford Puma Rally1 3: 00’32.800 2 1 Sébastien Ogier

Benjamin Veillas Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 10,500 3 42 Craig Breen

Paul Nagle Ford Puma Rally1 1’39.800 4 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2’16,200 5 44 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Ford Puma Rally1 6’33.400 6 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 7’42.600 7 20 Andreas Mikkelsen

Torstein Eriksen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 11’33.800 8 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 12’24.700 9 27 Erik Cais

Petr Těšínský Ford Fiesta Rally2 12,29,200 10 22 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Aleksandrov Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 13’41.300 11 26 Sean Johnston

Alexander Kihurani Citroën C3 Rally2 14’42.500 12 28 Grégoire Munster

Louis Louka Hyundai i20 N Rally2 14’48.000 13 23 Yohan Rossel

Benjamin Boulloud Citroën C3 Rally2 15’02.100 14 25 Christopher Ingram

Ross Whittock Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15’20.400 15 48 Raphaël Astier

Frédéric Vauclare Alpine A110 Rally RGT 18’54.000 16 58 Matteo Gamba

Nicolò Gonella Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 19’57.000 17 34 Mauro Miele

Luca Beltrame Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 20’32.500 18 46 Emmanuel Guigou

Kévin Bronner Alpine A110 Rally RGT 21’01.900 19 62 Alessandro Gino

Daniele Michi Hyundai i20 R5 22’40.700 20 31 Olivier Burri

Anderson Levratti Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 22’53.000 21 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 23’10.500 22 41 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Ford Fiesta Rally3 24’06.400 23 45 Jan Černý

Petr Černohorský Ford Fiesta Rally3 24’14.000 24 30 Freddy Loix

Pieter Tsjoen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 24’32.300 25 47 Francois Delecour

Jean-Rodolphe Guigonnet Alpine A110 Rally RGT 24’55.400 26 29 Johannes Keferbock

Ilka Minor Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 25’28.000 27 79 Anthony Fotia

Arnaud Dunand Renault Clio Rally4 28’06.300 28 74 Marijan Griebel

Alexander Rath Opel Corsa Rally4 29’01.500 29 56 Frédérik Casciani

Vincent Delaplanche Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 29’09.800 30 37 Jean-Michel Raoux

Laurent Magat Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 30’08.900 31 35 Eamonn Boland

Michael Joseph Ford Fiesta Rally2 31’26.800 32 75 Roberto Daprà

Luca Guglielmetti Ford Fiesta Rally4 33’34.400 33 55 Philippe Baffoun

Charlyne Quartini Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 35’21.900 34 70 Sacha Althaus

Lisiane Zbinden Renault Clio Rally4 37’38.100 35 60 Luc Pistachi

Laëtitia Authier Škoda Fabia R5 37’41.500 36 53 Christophe Casanova

Dominique Corvi Alpine A110 Rally RGT 38’12.500 37 40 Fabrizio Arengi

Massimiliano Bosi Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 39’59.500 38 36 Frédéric Rosati

Philippe Marchetto Hyundai i20 N Rally2 40’34.600 39 76 Styve Juif

Maxime Biegalke Renault Clio Rally4 43’10.800 40 43 Enrico Brazzoli

Manuel Fenoli Ford Fiesta Rally3 43’22.400 41 80 Ghjuvanni Rossi

Maxime Martini Renault Clio Rally5 44’23.900 42 85 Esteban Vallín

Borja Odriozola Renault Clio Rally5 45’42.200 43 77 Pierre Tanci

Sébastien Malet Renault Clio Rally4 48’27.000 44 87 Eric Royere

Gilbert Francois Dini Renault Clio Rally5 48’59.900 45 49 Martin Rada

Jaroslav Jugas Abarth 124 Rally RGT 53’22.900 46 63 Jérôme Aymard

Sandrine Aymard Renault Clio RS R3T 53’40.300 47 52 Roberto Gobbin

Fabio Grimaldi Abarth 124 Rally RGT 54’19.700 48 71 Jean-Marc Guillon

Guillaume Ferrari Peugeot 208 R2 55’07.900 49 82 Gilles Michellier

Christophe Richard Renault Clio Rally5 1: 05’01.900 50 81 Lilian Vialle

Manuel Ghirardello Renault Clio Rally5 1: 05’30.900 51 67 Nicolas d’Ulivo

Angélique Paolini Ford Fiesta R2T National 1: 08’39.300 52 57 Elwis Chentre

Maximilian Bay Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 09’29.600 53 83 Jauffrey Magnan-Bayle

Kévin Marchetti Renault Clio Rally5 1: 09’36.700 54 32 Pierre Ragues

Julien Pesenti Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 1: 10’16.400 55 73 Jean-Paul Palmero

Mattia Pastorino Peugeot 208 R2 1: 11’36.100 56 39 Carlo Covi

Michela Lorigiola Škoda Fabia R5 1: 14’19.400 57 50 Ian Crerar

Elise Racette Alpine A110 Rally RGT 1: 22’43.900 58 72 Marc Dessi

Pamela Dessi Peugeot 208 R2 1: 25’52.000 59 59 Pierre Pergola

Fabrice Corona Škoda Fabia R5 1: 27’07.100 60 68 Jason Bailey

Shayne Peterson Peugeot 208 Rally4 1: 35’57.100 61 66 Lionel Goujon

Christophe Laperriere Peugeot 208 R2 1: 39’25.200 62 86 Jean-Luc Morel

Mireille Toti Citroën DS3 R1 1: 56’34.400 2 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Hyundai i20 N Rally1 SS15: Driver ill 61 Yanis Desangles

Nicolas Theron Škoda Fabia R5 SS14: Accident 21 Marco Bulacia

Marcelo Der Ohannesian Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo SS13: Mechanical 51 Alberto Sassi

Gabriele Romei Abarth 124 Rally RGT SS13: Withdrawn 64 Zoltán László

Tamás Begala Ford Fiesta Rally3 SS13: Withdrawn 84 Tony Yellow

Denis Yellow Citroën DS3 R1 SS13: Withdrawn 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 SS12: Accident 54 Stéphane Lefebvre

Andy Malfoy Citroën C3 Rally2 SS11: Accident 65 Christophe Berard

Christophe Bernabo Renault Clio RS R3T SS9: Mechanical 78 Timothy Van

Kurt Heyndrickx Renault Clio Rally4 SS9: Mechanical 24 Eric Camilli

Yannick Roche Citroën C3 Rally2 SS6: Suspension 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1

Video highlights Monte Carlo Rally WRC 2022

Video accident Ford Puma Rally1 at the Monte Carlo Rally

Spectacular Fourmaux accident (Puma Rally1) at the Monte Carlo Rally

