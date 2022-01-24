Because Maria De Filippi leaves the office of There is mail for you in the third appointment of the new year of the Saturday evening television program of the Mediaset flagship network? The presenter was forced to leave the scene, leaving everyone, spectators, viewers and guests, speechless, waiting for her return. What happened?

On the third evening of TV program by Maria De Filippi, on the occasion of the second story, the presenter, wife of Maurizio Costanzo, had to leave the scene. De facto leaving the studio empty with guests waiting.

Minutes have passed interminable without her presence in the living room of Canale 5, while next to the envelope story there was a girl, named Carmen, who was there to reconnect with the father Luigi. Guests that Maria De Filippi has literally abandoned.

Carmen and Luigi they haven’t spoken for a long time. The 19-year-old girl, present in the studio with her boyfriend Valentino, would like to talk to the dad she hasn’t seen for two years, due to constant quarrels with her mother and even criminal charges.

Luigi is present in the studio with his partner Nunzia. It just seems don’t want to know to meet his daughter. Maria De Filippi tries to make him think and asks him to reflect a few minutes away from the studio and then return.

Maria De Filippi away from the studio with him to tell him something that perhaps he does not know about history

At one point even the presenter goes out with him, to tell a few things. The wait is long, while Carmen and Valentino are in trepidation. After a long time he returns with Luigi and Nunzia.

The presenter has won, Luigi allows her to open the envelope, but Carmen is afraid:

But I want him to feel it with his heart.

And the presenter replies: