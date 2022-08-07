There Hyundai she returned to win a stage of the WRC on the occasion of Rally of Finlandeighth date of World Rally WRC 2022. Ott Tanak after having dominated on the dirt roads of the Sardinia at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 he repeated on the Finnish ones, winning the rally ahead of GR Yaris Rally1 from Kalle Rovanpera And Esapekka Lappi. The Toyota Finn missed the win in his home race but with second place he is getting closer and closer to World title.
WRC Rally Finland 2022 results
Ott Tanak behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Rally 1 won the Rally of Finland. The Estonian who has this season had dominated the Rally of Italy he managed to keep the three behind Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1until now dominating the World Rally.
Kalle Rovanpera chews bitter because he wanted to win too in front of his audience but he had to settle for an excellent second place, which in any case brings him closer to his first World Rally title.
Toyota also celebrated with the podium of Esapekka Lappi and the fourth place of Elfyn Evans and the sixth of Takamoto Katsuta. In fifth position was the other Hyundai i20 Rally 1 of Thierry Neuville.
WRC podium Rally Finland 2022
1. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
2. Rovanpera / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Lappi / Ferm (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
WRC 2022 classification RALLY FINLAND
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2: 24’04.6
|2
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|6.8
|3
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1’20.7
|4
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1’37.6
|5
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2’18.0
|6
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|3’09.0
|7
|44
|Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Ford Puma Rally1
|3’57.0
|8
|21
|Teemu Suninen
Mikko Markkula
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|9’31.3
|9
|20
|Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|9’39.0
|10
|68
|Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
|Ford Puma Rally1
|10’31.6
|11
|22
|Egon Kaur
Silver Simm
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|11’32.1
|12
|25
|Hayden Paddon
John Kennard
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|11’42.7
|13
|23
|Teemu Asunmaa
Mannisenmäki villas
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|14’07.2
|14
|28
|Eerik Pietarinen
Antti Linnaketo
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|14’35.0
|15
|29
|Mikołaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|15’16.9
|16
|34
|Fabrizio Zaldivar
Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|15’49.8
|17
|38
|Lauri Joona
Tuukka Shemeikka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|18’47.9
|18
|31
|Martin Prokop
Michal Ernst
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|19’36.6
|19
|16
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Puma Rally1
|22’57.9
|20
|39
|Jan Černý
Jan Tomanek
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|23’11.7
|21
|37
|Freddy Loix
Pieter Tsjoen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|26’37.2
|22
|27
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|30’15.4
|23
|50
|Thierry Colney
Florian Zingle
|Škoda Fabia R5
|32’08.4
|24
|46
|Kees Burger
Teemu Arminen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|32’35.9
|25
|47
|Jari Tuuri
Arto Kapanen
|Škoda Fabia R5
|33’05.2
|26
|49
|Fabio Frisiero
Giovanni Agnese
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|34’07.2
|27
|52
|Justus Räikkönen
Mikael Korhonen
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|35’56.7
|28
|43
|Henri Timonen
Jussi Kärpijoki
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|37’09.1
|29
|40
|Toni Herranen
Sebastian Virtanen
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|37’53.4
|30
|51
|Peter Thomson
Antti Haapala
|Škoda Fabia R5
|45’35.1
|31
|54
|Raimo Kaisanlahti
Kristian Temonen
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|59’45.8
|32
|32
|Gaurav Gill
Gabriel Morales
|Škoda Fabia R5
|1: 01’19.1
|33
|42
|Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Ford Puma Rally1
|1: 10’55.9
|34
|24
|Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1: 22’01.7
|35
|35
|Josh McErlean
James Fulton
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|1: 56’24.9
|53
|Kari Hytönen
Suvi Nisula
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|SS16: Retired
|36
|Riku Tahko
Sami Ryynänen
|Hyundai i20 R5
|SS15: Mechanical
|41
|Tommi Heino
Patric Öhman
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|SS3: Accident
|2
|Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|SS2: Rolled
|26
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|SS1: Shakedown accident
WRC Rally Finland 2022 video
