There Hyundai she returned to win a stage of the WRC on the occasion of Rally of Finlandeighth date of World Rally WRC 2022. Ott Tanak after having dominated on the dirt roads of the Sardinia at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 he repeated on the Finnish ones, winning the rally ahead of GR Yaris Rally1 from Kalle Rovanpera And Esapekka Lappi. The Toyota Finn missed the win in his home race but with second place he is getting closer and closer to World title.

WRC Rally Finland 2022 results

Ott Tanak behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Rally 1 won the Rally of Finland. The Estonian who has this season had dominated the Rally of Italy he managed to keep the three behind Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1until now dominating the World Rally.

Hyundai’s Tanak won the Rally of Finland

Kalle Rovanpera chews bitter because he wanted to win too in front of his audience but he had to settle for an excellent second place, which in any case brings him closer to his first World Rally title.

The podium of the Rally of Finland with Toyota in 2nd and 3rd place

Toyota also celebrated with the podium of Esapekka Lappi and the fourth place of Elfyn Evans and the sixth of Takamoto Katsuta. In fifth position was the other Hyundai i20 Rally 1 of Thierry Neuville.

WRC podium Rally Finland 2022

1. Tanak / Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

2. Rovanpera / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Lappi / Ferm (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

WRC 2022 classification RALLY FINLAND

POS # CREW CAR TIME WITHDRAW 1 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2: 24’04.6 2 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 6.8 3 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1’20.7 4 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1’37.6 5 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2’18.0 6 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3’09.0 7 44 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Ford Puma Rally1 3’57.0 8 21 Teemu Suninen

Mikko Markkula Hyundai i20 N Rally2 9’31.3 9 20 Emil Lindholm

Reeta Hämäläinen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 9’39.0 10 68 Jari Huttunen

Mikko Lukka Ford Puma Rally1 10’31.6 11 22 Egon Kaur

Silver Simm Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 11’32.1 12 25 Hayden Paddon

John Kennard Hyundai i20 N Rally2 11’42.7 13 23 Teemu Asunmaa

Mannisenmäki villas Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 14’07.2 14 28 Eerik Pietarinen

Antti Linnaketo Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 14’35.0 15 29 Mikołaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15’16.9 16 34 Fabrizio Zaldivar

Marcelo Der Ohannesian Hyundai i20 N Rally2 15’49.8 17 38 Lauri Joona

Tuukka Shemeikka Ford Fiesta Rally3 18’47.9 18 31 Martin Prokop

Michal Ernst Ford Fiesta Rally2 19’36.6 19 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1 22’57.9 20 39 Jan Černý

Jan Tomanek Ford Fiesta Rally3 23’11.7 21 37 Freddy Loix

Pieter Tsjoen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 26’37.2 22 27 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 30’15.4 23 50 Thierry Colney

Florian Zingle Škoda Fabia R5 32’08.4 24 46 Kees Burger

Teemu Arminen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 32’35.9 25 47 Jari Tuuri

Arto Kapanen Škoda Fabia R5 33’05.2 26 49 Fabio Frisiero

Giovanni Agnese Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 34’07.2 27 52 Justus Räikkönen

Mikael Korhonen Peugeot 208 Rally4 35’56.7 28 43 Henri Timonen

Jussi Kärpijoki Ford Fiesta Rally3 37’09.1 29 40 Toni Herranen

Sebastian Virtanen Ford Fiesta Rally3 37’53.4 30 51 Peter Thomson

Antti Haapala Škoda Fabia R5 45’35.1 31 54 Raimo Kaisanlahti

Kristian Temonen Ford Fiesta Rally4 59’45.8 32 32 Gaurav Gill

Gabriel Morales Škoda Fabia R5 1: 01’19.1 33 42 Craig Breen

Paul Nagle Ford Puma Rally1 1: 10’55.9 34 24 Mikko Heikkilä

Samu Vaaleri Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 22’01.7 35 35 Josh McErlean

James Fulton Hyundai i20 N Rally2 1: 56’24.9 53 Kari Hytönen

Suvi Nisula Ford Fiesta R2T SS16: Retired 36 Riku Tahko

Sami Ryynänen Hyundai i20 R5 SS15: Mechanical 41 Tommi Heino

Patric Öhman Ford Fiesta Rally3 SS3: Accident 2 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Hyundai i20 N Rally1 SS2: Rolled 26 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Aleksandrov Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo SS1: Shakedown accident WRC 2022 final classification of Rally Finland

WRC Rally Finland 2022 video

Highlights WRC Rally Finland 2022 VIDEO

