Another Grand Prix to forget for the Honda. Just as the home of the golden winger returned to success in the iconic Suzuka 8 Hours, the faces of the Japanese immediately darkened after the Silverstone race, where the best finish was Takaaki Nakagami’s paltry 13th place. The first “official” bike – as well as the other in the points – was Pol’s Espargaró, 14th at the finish. Stefan Bradl (as well as Alex Marquez) did not finish in the top 15, also due to a penalty at the start and a long lap penalty inflicted by the commissioners.

Despite his race time being five seconds faster than in 2021, Espargaró cannot be happy with the result: “The bottom line is that we had a complicated weekend. We struggled a lot in the first few laps and that’s where we lost contact, because at the end of the race our speed wasn’t that bad. The pace was decent, but I was 21st on the first lap and I managed to get back in the points, you can’t expect much more when you start so far behind. It was nice to finish a race after missing two. In Austria I will be stronger and we will aim for a higher position“.

“We were unlucky all weekend, yesterday we had the penalty which made the race difficult. I was fighting with Dovizioso and I had to cut while we were fighting, then I tried to overtake but there was a yellow flag“, he added Bradl. “I received another shortcut penalty, which caused us to back down further. We took a little risk with the choice of tires, which I think could have helped us without bad luck. The good thing is that we have demonstrated speed over the weekend and my pace is improving, which is motivating for the next race“.