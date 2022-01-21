A few hours from the absolute domination highlighted on the morning of Friday 21 January, with three out of three races conquered, Sebastien Loeb he was partially reconfirmed during the Monegasque afternoon. The nine-time French world champion, at the wheel of his Ford Puma, won in the PS6 taken shortly after 14:00, on the same path that was the scene of the terrible accident this morning happened to Adrien Formaux. Also in this circumstance, as it had happened in the very first heats of the 90th Monte Carlo Rally, the classification saw Loeb and Ogier in the first two positions, followed by an excellent Elfyn Evans on Toyota.

The music, however, changed with the outstanding performance of another Brit such as Gus Greensmith, to his first absolute success in the WRC at the end of the PS7. The Ford driver therefore managed to get the better of the French duo at Guillames / Péone / Valberg 2, with Sebastien Ogier which this time got the better of the famous rival, respectively in 2nd and 3rd place. At the same time, Loeb experienced some technical problems on his Puma. In the PS8, the final stage of the second day of the most ‘glamorous’ rally on the calendar, Greensmith and Evans are unable to replicate their performances, even finishing on the edge of the top 10.

To win the stage is Ogier, but the fourth place of Loeb it is sufficient for the latter to maintain the leadership in the overall standings, with an advantage of 10 ten seconds from Ogier himself and from 22 over Evans, third in the ranking. The next appointment with the Monte Carlo Rally is scheduled for 8:20 am on Saturday 22 January, where the cars will battle on the Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute section.

Monte Carlo Rally | Ranking after the PS8 – Top-10

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Gap 1 S. LOEB Ford 1: 22.49 2 S. OGIER Toyota +9.9 3 E. EVANS Toyota +22.0 4 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +47.8 5 O. TÄNAK Hyundai +56.6 6 C. BREEN Ford +59.2 7 G. GREENSMITH Ford +1: 08.4 8 T. KATSUKA Toyota +1: 35.9 9 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +2: 12.8 10 O. SOLDBERG Hyundai +2: 22.9