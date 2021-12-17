The manga of Death note, created by the writer Tsugumi Ōba and the illustrator Takeshi obata, is considered one of the best series from Japan. Adapted as a popular anime by Madhouse, is part of the ‘basic basket’ of many fans.

One of the reasons for its success was how well its story developed. But he also did it because of his charismatic characters, such as Amane Misa, the girlfriend of light Yagami.

Amane Misa won the hearts of many fans

Even if Yagami I used it more as a means to an end, Mass it had its charm. To the degree that a couple of shinigami, Jealous Y RemThey became very fond of her.

That is not something that happens frequently; you just have to see how indifferent he was Ryuk regarding the fate of Light or anyone who wears the famous Death note.

Amane Misa stands out a lot for its personal appeal. Not for nothing is she a fairly successful actress and model.

Death Note series will return with short stories

It is clear that Mass I sincerely wanted Light and I would be with him until the end. However, the relationship between the two would seal their fate in Death note. When he died she lost the will to live.

At the end of the manga and anime of Death note he is seen at the top of a building, as if to suggest that he would commit suicide. It was only later that the authors confirmed that it was. Despite the above, it is still very popular with fans.

This Death Note cosplay respects the details

This is why there are so many fan arts Y cosplays her. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer Sue (@suevillalba). As can be seen he is recreating the appearance of Amane Misa when she dressed like a gothic lolita.

The outfit she wears is black and similar to one of the most popular. Mass used to dress like this before the death of L. It was afterwards that she began to dress more festively and cheerfully, reflecting her mood.

East cosplay from Amane Misa from Death note it’s not bad at all. Take into account all the details and even the maleficent notebook appears. Perhaps the only thing missing is that the photos were more varied, since the angle of these almost does not vary.

Sue has been doing for a long time cosplays and it is not a bad idea for them to visit your account at Instagram. The series of Ōba Y Obata, the story is over … unless they come up with another one-shot.

