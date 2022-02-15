AA bomb weighing 50 kilograms from World War II has been discovered on a construction site in Frankfurt-Bockenheim. As the city reports, the dud was secured in an excavation pit on Felix-Kracht-Strasse. The bomb is to be defused and removed on Wednesday by the explosive ordnance clearance service of the state of Hesse. The site is on the edge of the Rebstockpark development area and marks its final construction phase. The LBBW Immobiliengruppe and the municipal housing company ABG are building around 1,000 apartments there. The construction site where the bomb was found belongs to LBBW. Bombs were expected to be found at this point, because there was once an airfield on the Rebstock, which was also used by the military during the war.

All residents have to evacuate their homes in an evacuation area around the site. According to the city, around 2,300 Frankfurt residents are affected. The Fire Department has created an accurate, searchable, interactive map that anyone living or working in the area can use to check if they are affected by the evacuation. The map can be found on the fire department’s website be retrieved. Anyone who is able to do this independently must have left the area by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Three hotels and one highway affected

The fire brigade helps people who are handicapped. who needs help should register online by Tuesday at 10 p.m or call the citizens’ hotline on 069/212-111. The hotline at the Frankfurt fire brigade can be reached until 6 p.m. on February 15 and from 6 a.m. on February 16. For people affected by Corona in the evacuation area, an accommodation option is currently being created and will be announced promptly.

There are also three hotels, a substation, two kindergartens and a school in the restricted area. A care center with a Corona-compliant hygiene concept will be set up for people affected by the evacuation who have problems finding accommodation elsewhere. Further information on this, as well as on other questions, will soon be available on the Frankfurt fire brigade website at feuerwehr-frankfurt.de be available.







A section of the A648 will be closed for a few hours due to evacuation and mitigation measures. Local public transport is also affected. Details on this will be published in good time by the transport companies.