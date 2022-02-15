Fresh from the surprising eighth place in the 2021 constructors’ classification, thanks above all to the treble signed by George Russell, the Williams today is preparing to inaugurate a new era in its history in Formula 1. The regulation change in fact joins the farewell to the team from Grove of the same young English talent, who after three seasons in blue and white has landed in Mercedes.

He will be replaced by the former Red Bull Alex Albon, who had been away from racing in the last year as he held the role of third driver at Milton Keynes. Alongside him is confirmed Nicholas Latifi, who in 2021 won his first world championship points in F1.

Starting from 2.00 pm you can follow the direct streaming of the presentation event of the new one FW44 on the official Williams website clicking here or through streaming on the channel Youtube in the box above. Nicholas Latifi’s suit has a red insert and this could therefore be the new color expected on the 2022 car of the English team.