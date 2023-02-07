Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The World Health Organization revealed that it intends to operate 3 medical aid planes to each of Syria and Turkey, starting from its logistic center in Dubai, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned and competent authorities and the International City for Humanitarian Services in Dubai.

Dr. Nevin Atallah, Director of Logistics Operations at the World Health Organization in Dubai, said in an exclusive statement to Al-Ittihad: “Immediately after the earthquake occurred in both Syria and Turkey, we in the organization began working to provide medical assistance to those affected, and we decided to start from our office in Dubai as one of the The most important sites to provide the required assistance ».

She indicated that the organization operated 3 medical relief planes “in principle”, including two planes to Syria and one to Turkey, and it is likely that today, Wednesday, two planes will take off, one for Syria and the other for Turkey, while the second plane will be flown to Syria on Thursday, provided that this is related to arrangements in Syria.

And she stated that yesterday, “Tuesday”, the necessary logistical operations were carried out to prepare and prepare medical materials and load them into trucks, in preparation for their transfer to Dubai airports, and then departure to Syria and Turkey, where 43 tons of medical aid will be shipped on the first plane heading to Syria and 45 tons on the plane heading to Turkey. .

And she stated that the second plane, which is being prepared to go to Syria, has “in principle” 20 tons of medical supplies ready for shipment, and this quantity may be increased or shared with one of the other relief organizations to complete the shipment of the plane.

Dr. Nevine Atallah explained that the three planes to be flown contain the necessary medical supplies in cases of emergencies, medical disasters and crises, and the most prominent of these materials are surgical equipment, medical solutions, carriers for the injured, and tents that are transformed into field clinics, with 10 tents or field clinics, each tent Its area is 45 square metres.

And she pointed out that coordination is underway with the field work teams affiliated with the World Health Organization in the two countries, in cooperation with the competent authorities, to identify “field” medical materials that depend on actual monitoring of the required urgent needs.

Provide needs

Dr. Nevin Atallah said: “Based on the actual needs that will be received from the field in the earthquake-affected sites in the two countries, work will be done to provide these needs, which means that the World Health Organization will send more medical aid planes as well during the coming period.”

She stressed that the earthquake that occurred in Turkey, Syria and its dependencies, is the worst in the region for a long time, and therefore left a lot of medical and relief needs, which need concerted efforts from international and regional institutions and humanitarian agencies in coordination with governmental and humanitarian agencies in the two countries.

Promote rapid response to crises and implement development programs

The Director of Logistics Operations at the World Health Organization in Dubai said: “The International City for Humanitarian Services is strategically located in Dubai, which is a link between Africa, Europe and Asia, allowing access, within 8 hours, to two-thirds of the world’s population who live in vulnerable areas in Asia or Africa”, noting that the organizations and institutions located in the Scientific City for Humanitarian Services in Dubai have become together a great force in humanitarian work and we have become an essential element in the global humanitarian response system.

She noted the role of the International City for Humanitarian Services in Dubai, in facilitating the work of its members, promoting rapid response to crises and implementing development programs with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the needy and needy and victims of wars and natural disasters in various parts of the world without any discrimination.

Dr. Nevin Atallah said: “The work of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is based on supporting international humanitarian action through members of the city, and the essence of the city’s message lies in its pursuit of achieving sustainable development goals, especially the seventeenth goal, as the city is a platform for building partnerships and innovation. and exchange of knowledge.”

She emphasized that the World Health Organization (WHO) has benefited from its logistics center in Dubai as a center for various means of transportation, logistics and value-added services, as the city offers an innovative approach to support the humanitarian response, through its facilities, warehouses and close network of relationships with partners in the private sector, the local community and the government.