Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense, confirmed the urgent humanitarian response from the UAE to Turkey and Syria to mitigate the effects of the earthquake that the two countries were exposed to, by implementing Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”.

He said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, yesterday (Monday) Operation (The Gallant Knight 2) began to support the brothers in Syria and Turkey to remove the effects of the earthquake, and to provide them with humanitarian and medical assistance.” .

Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri stated that “The Gallant Knight 2” is a unified operation at the level of the United Arab Emirates, led by the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense, with the active participation of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works. The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

He stated that Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which began its implementation since yesterday, achieved a precedent with the arrival of three military aircraft of the UAE Air Force to Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams and medical materials. Another precedent was recorded in Turkey, which is the registration of the presence of the UAE in the early stages with the international search and rescue teams that arrived in Turkey, which is a humanitarian precedent registered for the UAE, noting that an area of ​​responsibility for the UAE has been identified, which is the Kahramanmaraş region in Gaziantep.

He added, “Two planes also arrived at Adana Airport, and another to Gaziantep, which is the first landing of a plane in this city.”

On the position of the planned operation, Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al-Amiri referred to the plan to implement seven flights, including two to Damascus, pointing to the formation of an advanced leadership team for Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” at the state level at Adana Airport, and work is underway to establish Other task force teams to coordinate operations with Turkey and Syria.

On the priorities for the two countries, Al-Amiri said: “Operation (The Gallant Knight 2) works in direct coordination with Turkey and Syria, and according to the priorities set by the authorities in the two countries, on the basis of which aid is provided, and for Turkey there is a need for search and rescue teams, and we are working to equip a hospital.” field from the UAE Armed Forces, and two specialized and trained teams in search and rescue from the Ministry of the Interior went to the Gaziantep region, by land and air.

He added, “As for the priority for Syria, it is represented by foodstuffs and tents, and a study is underway to provide support in the field of search and rescue, and to provide a field hospital to provide medical aid.”

Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al-Amiri revealed that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, citizens were evacuated from disaster areas by armed forces aircraft, while they are in good health.

challenges

With regard to the challenges facing Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, Al-Amiri explained, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has directed to provide qualitative and quantitative support regardless of the challenges facing the humanitarian support process, but the challenges are multiple. And varied in the two countries, and for Turkey, the challenges lie in the accumulation of aircraft at airports, cold weather, and the risks of earthquake aftershocks. As for Syria, it is summarized in the security situation in both Aleppo and Idlib, and the issue of the weather.

continuation

Al-Amiri concluded his speech by stressing the continuation of “Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, despite the challenges, under the guidance and direct follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

It is worth noting that the “Joint Operations Command” in the UAE Ministry of Defense announced the start of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” to support brothers and friends in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic, with the participation of the armed forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the “Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.” The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

This humanitarian and medical aid provided by the United Arab Emirates comes within the framework of the urgent response to mitigate the effects of the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

The first aid plane took off from the capital Abu Dhabi to Adana airport in southern Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams, medical staff and equipment.