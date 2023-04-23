World Cup Rally | A video of a dangerous incident goes viral: “This kind of action has no place in sporting events”

The organizers reacted to the wild danger situation.

Zagreb

On Saturday a video shot by a spectator from the World Rally Championship in Croatia, where a major accident was seconds away, spread to the world.

The video shows how a fist fight starts between two people along the route. The scuffle that started on the bench spreads to the driveway, and law enforcement officers go to investigate the situation.

However, the fight only gets worse, and the pushers fall on the road. At the same time, the warning whistle of an oncoming rally car sounds.

The last marshal managed to get out of the way just seconds before the rally car drove through the place at full speed.

Ilta-Sanomat reached the organizers of the rally in Croatia. Their reaction to the incident was unequivocal.

“We strongly condemn the behavior of the irresponsible persons shown in the video. This video in no way represents the true fans who passionately follow motor sports and rally,” the organizers said.

Organizers according to the statement, the persons involved “in addition to themselves, with their irresponsible behavior also put the rally officials, volunteers and competitors at risk.”

According to the organizers, those involved are supposed to be held accountable.

“As you can see in the video, the staff and volunteers of the Croatian Rally did what they could in the situation. They risked their own safety in the situation to take care of and ensure the safety of others. In cooperation with the authorities, we are working to identify the people involved in the incident in order to punish those involved. This kind of action simply has no place in any sporting event. .”