Lisbon, Portugal.- The Portuguese National Team passed over the Nigerian National Team at the José Alvalade to say goodbye to their audience before embarking on their flight to the Middle East to participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where they share a group with: Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Lusitanos opened the scoring at 9′ through Bruno Fernandes, who appeared in front of the frame to summon the ball between the nets. The Manchester United striker scored his second goal of the game with a subtle touch from eleven meters.

For the complement the Super Eagles would have the opportunity to cut the score by enjoying a maximum penalty in the last part of the match, however Rui Patricio appeared in the background with both hands to make the sign of wanting to start with the ‘quinas ‘ in the World Cup.

Emmanuel Dennis crossed his shot and that allowed the AS Roma keeper to parry to the side. The missed goal cost Nigeria 3-0 moments later. A long stroke left two Portuguese in the area for Gonçalo Ramos’s goal and minutes later João Mário put it 4-0 definitively.

This Thursday the loss that Fernando Santos faced was that of Cristiano Ronaldo, due to gastritis, although they did not miss him after the comfortable result at the home of Sporting Lisbon. He will return to Portugal’s eleven already in the middle of the World Cup.

While all eyes were on the young debutant of the Portuguese, the central defender, António Silva, who became one of the novelties of the Portugal squad. Today, he lived his debut with the national team at the age of 19; he played the whole game.

We recommend you read

The Portugal National Team will debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on November 24 against Ghana, at the 974 Stadium. On the 28th it will have Uruguay as its synod at the Lusail Stadium, while on December 2, it will see South Korea South in the City of Education.