The dependence on imports of building materials from the Ural developers today does not exceed 12%, while the task is to integrate other industries into the process of import substitution of oil and gas giants. This was stated by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Urals Federal District Vladimir Yakushev.

“As for building materials for housing, the developers of the Ural Federal District note in various projects the dependence on imports at the level of 5-12%. Builders are in need of facade clinker tiles, self-tapping screws and facade fasteners, sealants, mounting foam and some other items,” he said.

In addition, it is important to integrate enterprises as much as possible into the process of import substitution of oil and gas giants, including large-scale engineering, chemistry, IT and scientific developments, the plenipotentiary emphasized.

He added that software products for import substitution have been created for the industry, preferential sectoral financing, preferential lending to SMEs, including innovative ones, have been provided.

“But, despite all this, it is important to understand that we are only at the beginning of the journey and we have a lot of work ahead of us in this direction,” Yakushev noted.

