Glasgow, Scotland.- A week has passed since the celebration of the title of the Argentine National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but harsh criticism does not stop appearing due to the controversial celebration of Damián Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez at the award ceremony.

Now the former Scottish soccer player, Graeme Sounees, Legend of Liverpool FC, charged against the goalkeeper because he “embarrassed all of Argentina” with his “obscene” gesture when he received the Golden Glove, which he dedicated to the French fans because “the French they booed. Arrogance is not for me.”

But after seven days said celebration continues to cause outrage around the world and the legend of the ‘Reds’ pointed out that it was not necessary to make such an expression that tarnishes his image. “I like him as a goalkeeper, he did well with Argentina and at Aston Villa, but it’s incredible that he can think such gestures are normal,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Much of the post-World Cup debate has focused on his behavior during the penalty shootout. I can accept certain things, but only up to a certain point,” said Graeme Sounees, while commenting that ‘Dibu’ Martínez was ashamed of himself.

“Do people really enjoy watching something like this? Martinez embarrassed himself and all of Argentina. If that’s what he wants to be remembered for, God help us all. I don’t understand why he decided to do it in front of everyone’s eyes.” He could have been remembered for many years, but unfortunately that image is also now part of history,” he said.

Like Graeme Sounees, Patrick Vieira, former world champion with France in 1998, took advantage of the Crystal Palace press conference to leave a message for Emiliano Martínez, who made a “stupid decision by making that impudent gesture.

“Some of the photos I saw of the Argentinian goalkeeper take a bit of the shine off what Argentina achieved at the World Cup. I don’t think they needed this. Sometimes you can’t control emotional decisions. But it was a stupid decision on Martinez’s part to make this,” he declared.

As well as his compatriot, Adil Ramil, recognized for being champion with France in Russia 2018 without having played a match, said that ‘Dibu’ Martínez showed an image of “a lot of aggressiveness, evil and dirty play”. He later activated his social networks to accuse the goalkeeper of being “the most hated man” and “the biggest piece of my *** in the world of football”,