The F1 season finale of 2021 will forever be burned on the retina of many Dutch people. It’s been quite some time now, but we can’t get enough of it. Everything came together in that very last round in Abu Dhabi. It turns out we were missing something in our lives: the 2021 F1 season finale, but with V10 sounds.

We came across the video on the internet and we didn’t want to keep it from you. Twitter user RocketPoweredMohawk had some time to spare and clipped the V10 sounds into the video. Honestly, we’re taking every opportunity to revisit that bizarre final lap, despite all the controversy surrounding that race.

Will there ever be another V8 or V10 in F1?

It’s nice, such a cut and pasted version, but we would prefer to enjoy the sounds without post-processing. Now the hybrid V6 turbos are mainly used because they emit relatively little and the chance seems small that we just switch to eight or ten-cylinder engines.

When F1 switches to synthetic fuels in 2026, the big engines could theoretically return. A large part of the development of the current V6 engines would then be lost and a completely new type of engine would cost a fortune. Then we’ll stick to these kinds of videos.