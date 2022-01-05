The Fifa made public this Wednesday the list with the three goalkeepers nominated to receive the award ‘The Best’ (The Best), an award that recognizes the best goalkeeper of the past year 2021, which includes the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), the German Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and the Senegalese Édouard Mendy (Chelsea).

Donnarumma left the ranks of the Italian AC Milan this summer and signed for the Parisian team until 2026 after a great season with the ‘rossonero’ club and with his national team.

Euro Cup hero

With Italy, Donnarumma was proclaimed champion of Europe and won the trophy for ‘Best Player’ of the tournament for his decisive performances, especially in the final against England, in which he was decisive in the penalty shoot-out that gave victory to his country.

The Senegalese Mendy ended the season 20-21 lifting the Champions League trophy with English Chelsea where, in addition to leaving fundamental stops for the achievement of the ‘orejona’, he has snatched the title from the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga.

For his part, the already veteran Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Neuer, captain of the Bavarian team, won four of the six major competitions he played: Bundesliga, German Super Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Finalists in women

In the same way, FIFA made official the candidates for the women’s award.

The footballer Christiane ‘Tiane’ Endler, captain of the Chilean team and goalkeeper of the French team Olympique de Lyon, was nominated this Wednesday for the

FIFA in the shortlist for the “The Best” award, an award that recognizes the best goalkeeper of 2021.

After an outstanding stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Chilean signed last year for Olympique, a club that seeks to reach the Champions League after Barcelona’s irruption in the 2020-2021 season.

Endler, also proclaimed the best goalkeeper in the world during 2021 last November according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), being the first South American to receive the recognition, will compete for the “The Best” award together with the German Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea FC Women) and Canadian Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (FC Rosengard / Paris Saint-Germain).

EFE

