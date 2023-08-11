Home page politics

Politically under pressure: Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (middle). © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk

At the same time as Canada and the EU, the USA are announcing new sanctions against Belarus. Three years ago, ruler Lukashenko had bloodily suppressed uprisings.

WASHINGTON, DC – Three years after those in power violently cracked down on mass protests in Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the US imposed further sanctions on the country. As the State Department announced in Washington on Wednesday, business relationships with the state airline Belavia would be punished. In addition, 101 Belarusian officials, judges and others responsible for undermining democracy are being refused entry.

In the presidential election in Belarus in August 2020, Lukashenko was confirmed for his sixth term according to the official result. This triggered mass protests, which were brutally suppressed.

New US sanctions on Belarus: Stand “with the brave Belarusian people”

The United States “continues to stand with the brave Belarusian people who aspire to a country founded on the rule of law, respect for human rights and an accountable, democratically elected government,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At the same time, Canada also announced new sanctions against Belarus. Coordinated measures are planned by the European Union, Great Britain and New Zealand, according to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said there could be no impunity for human rights violators. In addition, the support “of the Belarusian regime for the brazen actions of the Russian leadership will not go unpunished”.

Lukashenko is considered the closest ally of the Russian President Wladimir Putin, meanwhile Russia has even stationed nuclear weapons in the former Soviet republic. In connection with that Ukraine war and because of the repression of the Belarusian opposition, the European Union has imposed sanctions on Minsk several times since 2020. (AFP/fmu)