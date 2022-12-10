Argentina.- The albiceleste continues with a firm step in the Qatar World Cup 2022 by getting their pass to the semifinals after defeating the Netherlands. This great moment has increased confidence and the chances of Argentina being world champion

as well as the crazy promises of the fans in case it happens, the most recent one was made by the former president Mauricio Macri He wants the Argentine 10 as president.

In a recent interview with Mauricio Macri, who held the position of the Argentine presidency, he made it clear that he hopes that the team will be champion and more so that it will be with Lionel Messi in front and as if that were not enough, he assured that if he achieved it, he would not hesitate to elect him to make him the new president of the nation.

“If Messi wins the World Cup, we would all elect him as president,” he told Marca, this statement has echoed around the world and curiously many people think like him. He also stressed that Argentina must play without pressure to achieve great

things, “The most important thing is that the team enjoys, it feels a good climate and that is the merit of the technical director and the spectacle of the World Cup is the Argentine fans,” he declared.

Lionel Messi now with the albiceleste already has the semifinal ticket in hand, his pass to the grand final will be played the following Tuesday, December 13, against Croatia, who recently kicked Brazil out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup via penalties. The last time

Argentina reached the final was in Brazil 2014 in a duel against Germany where they fell 1-0, since then they have not been able to reach it again.