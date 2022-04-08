Quarrel in a pizzeria in Bari, a waiter stabbed

In Bari, the police investigate a stabbing that took place in one pizzeria in the San Pasquale district. According to the reconstruction of the investigators, a man allegedly had an argument with an employee of the restaurant over wanting to skip the line of people waiting and sit down to have dinner.

Later, after leaving the pizzeria, the man would return with two other men. On that occasion one of the three would have stabbed the waiter, wounding him in the leg, only to flee. The injured waiter is not in danger of life. Currently it remains to identify who committed the violence: it is not clear whether it was the man who had already discussed initially with the waiter or one of the other two.

