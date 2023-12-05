His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. 95 of 2023, forming the Board of Directors of the Endowments Foundation and Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, headed by Issa Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, with Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim as Vice Chairman. Hamda Ibrahim Muhammad Al Suwaidi, Abdullah Ali Abdul Razzaq Al Madani, Abdullah Saeed Majid Baliyouha, Hoda Issa Abdullah Bu Humaid, and representatives of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation.

On the other hand, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 97 of 2023, appointing Dhalal Khalifa Saeed bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Institutional Support Sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.