With suffering included at the end of the match, the United States national team beat Iran 1-0, and thus qualified for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, scoring Christian Pulisic.

The Chelsea FC attacker from the Premier League was in charge of scoring the only goal of the match, after a change of play from weston mckeenie a Sergiño Dest to the right side, which Dest headed into the area with a cross, for a subsequent shot by Pulisic.

However, while it was a heroic move on Pulisic’s part, it was somewhat costly, as after the shot he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, battering the American, who left the field, then re-entered to finish the game. first half, but it no longer came out for the second half.

He assures that he will play

Once the match was over, through the official page of the United States National Team on Twitter, they announced that Christian Pulisic was taken to a hospital, and he was diagnosed with a abdominal contusionand it will be carried day by day.

The North Americans qualified as second in Group B with 5 points, behind England who added 7, and will be facing the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3, first in Group A.

Pulisic celebrated the triumph of the United States from the hospital. Photo: Twitter FOX Soccer

From a hospital bed, where he was still under observation, Pulisic celebrated his team’s triumph once the match ended, and tried to reassure everyone about his injury, and assured that he will be ready for the duel against the Netherlands.

“Too proud of my boys. I’ll be ready for Saturday. Do not worry”, the attacker wrote in a post on Instagram, with a photo of himself partying from a hospital bed, still wearing his warm-up shirt.