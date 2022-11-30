Altineu Côrtes defended the value of R$ 600 for 1 year for the Brazil Aid; proposal pending in the Senate

The leader of the PL in the Chamber, Altineu Cortes (RJ), said this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that there is a consensus among the deputies on the bench to support the PEC that allows breaking the spending ceiling to ensure the payment of the Brazil Aid in the amount of R$ 600. The proposal it is being discussed in the Senate and needs to be approved before the parliamentary recess, on December 22nd.

🇧🇷The Brazil Aid of R$ 600 for 1 year is pacified. More than that, we have to gather the bench to discuss🇧🇷told reporters.

The proposal presented by the budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), removes the social program from the spending ceiling for 4 years, from 2023 to 2026. There is, however, no understanding among congressmen about this period.

The text also proposes removing R$ 23 billion from the spending ceiling for investments, in case of excess revenue.

The PT has not yet specified in which projects the balance of resources will be applied. The PEC also leaves out “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”, such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

The proposal also authorizes spending on revenue that federal universities receive on their own, such as agreements and donations.

The PEC has already started to be processed in the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate, later it will be analyzed in the plenary of the House and voted in 2 rounds. The text needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the senators to go to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto: