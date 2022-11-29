World Cup football | The Mexico captain defended Lionel Messi after the boxer threatened him

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez threatened the star player. Andrés Guardado ran to Messi’s aid.

29.11. 20:35

of Mexico captain of the national football team Andres Guardado defended the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi after being verbally attacked by his countryman.

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez issued a threat to Messi on his Twitter account when he hit Mexico’s jersey with his foot in the dressing room after the World Cup match.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag. He better pray I don’t find him,” Álvarez wrote on Twitter.

According to the Reuters news agency, Guardado, who is playing in his fifth World Cup, said on Tuesday that he did not see anything unusual in Messi’s actions.

“I have been lucky and privileged to face Messi for many years in Spain. I know what kind of person he is. Unfortunately, Canelo may not understand what it’s like in the locker room,” Guardado added.

Guardado and Messi met on the soccer World Cup pitch on Saturday, November 26. Argentina won the match with 2–0 goals from Messi and by Enzo Fernández with hits.

