The expectation of the dialogues between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition to seek solutions to the political crisis increases. From Mexico City, the two parties discuss several sensitive points, the main one being: establishing a framework for the 2024 presidential elections. In this edition of El Debate, we talk about the progress made in the first days of talks and what could be expected from this new attempt at negotiation.

During the last few years, Venezuela has suffered a serious political, economic and social crisis that, according to UN estimates, has forced some 7.1 million Venezuelans to leave their country, making it the second largest migration and refugee crisis. of the world.

In 2021 there was a rapprochement between the two parties, however, in October of that year, the talks were suspended after the Colombian businessman Álex Saab was extradited to the United States after being accused of alleged money laundering.

This action caused the ire of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was an ally of the businessman and refused to allow his representatives to advance an agreement with his detractors.

However, a pro-government delegation and another from the opposition have shown their interest in seeking solutions. For this reason, on Saturday, November 26, the dialogues resumed in Mexico, with Norway as the guarantor country.

Venezuela seeks to take advantage of the global energy crisis to recover its position in the market. A maneuver that could increase economic resources in order to revive production in the country.







Shortly after resuming the approaches, the United States Department of the Treasury authorized the Chevron oil company to resume exploration operations in Venezuela, which had been suspended as part of the economic sanctions against that country.

From the opposition they reiterate their need to recover resources abroad, which would serve to reform the health system and support the victims of the most recent floods that hit the country.

For his part and from the Miraflores Palace, Nicolás Maduro celebrated the signing of a partial agreement after describing it as a “new chapter” for Venezuela.

What other issues are on the table? What will the framework of guarantees for free elections be like? Is the Maduro government staging before the international community and taking advantage of the image it now has to recover assets abroad?

These and other topics are analyzed together with our guests:

– Williams Dávila, opposition deputy for the Democratic Action Party.

– Víctor Hugo Juárez, internationalist and professor of the International Trade program at ECCI University.