World Cup 2022 Qatar: Dua Lipa says no to the inauguration ceremony

Dua Lipa says no to the opening ceremony of World Cup 2022 of kicks in Qatar. There FIFA World Cup he won’t see the musical pop star perform – a decision that ends all speculation about his show just days away inauguration ceremony (November 20th at 3pm in Italy, 5pm local time). Let’s try to understand the reason that led Dua Lipa to pull this one media slap against Qatar.

World Cup 2022 Qatar, Dua Lipa: “Opening ceremony? I won’t do it”

Dua Lipa posted a story on Instagram, in which he explained that he will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. I will not and I have never been involved in any negotiations to do so. I will be cheering for England from afar…”.

2022 World Cup, Dua Lipa: “In Qatar when human rights…”

Dua Lipa explained why he will not travel to the At the Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north-east of the capital Doha, where the inauguration ceremony of the World Cup will take place. In fact, the British singer points out that she “can’t wait to visit Qatar when the country has fulfilled all its commitments on human rights” when it became the venue for the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Qatar, complaints about human rights not respected

What does it refer to Dua Lipa? The international organizations have denounced the state of the gods several times human rights in Qatar. An example: homosexuality is punished with imprisonment and, in some cases, with the death penalty. Without forgetting the precarious conditions of the foreign workers who built the stadiums. According to the Guardian, more than 6,500 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have died since the World Cup was awarded in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 Qatar, Rod Stewart as Dua Lipa

Not only Dua Lipa. Also Rod Stewart refused to perform at the ceremony World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The British artist allegedly forfeited a $1 million fee. Instead, Robbie Williams, the Black Eyed Peas and the Colombian singer J Balvin should be present.

