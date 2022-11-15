PAUL M. DIEZ Special envoy to Bali (Indonesia) Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 08:20



As the months go by without stopping the war in Ukraine and global problems in the supply chain, food and energy worsen, more voices are rising against the Russian invasion and calling for a solution to the conflict. That is the main issue to be discussed at the G-20 summit that began on Tuesday in Bali, which sits the most advanced nations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany or France, with the world powers at the same table. developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico or Turkey. With two thirds of the global population, in total they account for 80 percent of the economic activity, which every day suffers more and more from the war. And that equally affects all members of the G-20, which also includes Russia. Despite belonging to this forum, the summit has closed the draft of its final declaration with strong criticism of Moscow and demanding a peaceful solution to the conflict. This is stated in the document, to which this newspaper has had access. If it goes ahead, it will be the first time that an international forum refers to the dispute in such direct terms.

In addition to recalling the “devastation brought by the Covid-19 pandemic”, the draft of the final statement warns that “this year we have witnessed that the war in Ukraine has had an even more adverse impact on the global economy.” Although acknowledging that “there is a discussion on the matter”, the G-20 reiterates the “national positions expressed in other forums, including the UN resolution adopted by a majority on March 2, 2022 that deplores in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory”.

The draft states that “most members strongly condemned the Ukraine war and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating already existing fragilities in the global economy, constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains , raising food and energy insecurity and risks to financial stability.” Although he admits that “there were other opinions and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions” and that “the G-20 is not the forum to resolve security issues”, he warns that said “security issues can have significant consequences for the economy global”.

For this reason, the draft states that “it is essential to defend international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.” The document bases its legal architecture on “the Principles and Proposals of the United Nations Charter, including the protection of civilians and infrastructures in armed conflicts”, to rule that “the use or threat of nuclear weapons is inadmissible”. In contrast, it stresses that “the peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to manage crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital.” Picking up a warning that Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister and summit attendee, already issued to Putin in September, the draft insists that “today’s era must not be one of war.”

Due to the “critical moment for the global economy”, the G-20 considers it “essential” to take “tangible, precise, rapid and necessary actions, using all political tools, to tackle common challenges”.

Although the document that is already circulating at the Bali summit is the draft, it seems that there is a fair amount of consensus on it, even among the countries that have previously shown more sympathy with Russia, such as China or India, which announced that it will continue buying oil from it. despite Western sanctions. But, in a session on energy and food security, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “a return to the path of ceasefire and democracy” and warned that the global supply chain is “in shambles” for the problems caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who has the difficult task of attending in Putin’s place, also participated in said session.

For its part, the European Union welcomed the consensus on this draft. As the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, explained in a press conference prior to the opening of the summit, “this G-20 is one of the most difficult we have ever had”, but “the fact that we have Reaching agreement on the communiqué at the delegation level is already an achievement in itself.” After recalling that “war affects us all no matter where we live, from Europe to the Middle East or Africa”, he recommended that “the easiest way to end the acute food and energy crisis is for Russia to end this senseless war and respect the Charter of the United Nations”.

By videoconference, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, also spoke at the summit, addressing a plenary session of leaders, including Russian Minister Lavrov. Dressed in his now customary khaki campaign shirt, as seen in a photo tweeted by the EU ambassador to Indonesia, Zelensky demanded that “now is the time that Russia’s destructive war can and must be stopped. It will save thousands of lives.”