Protagonist of hundreds of famous films for decades, Fred Ward will leave a great memory to many fans. He passed away at 79

The world of American cinema, but partly also the Italian one, is in shock at the death of an actor capable, thanks to his many roles, to enter the favor of many fans. This was Fred Ward, protagonist of films such as Tremors, A blunt bullet 33⅓ – The final insult and Cani Sciolti, among others. He passed away at the age of 79, for reasons that were not disclosed by the family.

His agent gave the announcement of Ward’s death Ron Hoffman.

In the press release, released on the web, the agent explained that, due to the specific wishes of the family, neither the place of death, in the causes which led to death.

Fred Ward’s life and career

Fred Ward was born in San Diegoin California, December 30, 1942 and was an acclaimed American actor, with Irish, Scottish and Cherokee origins.

After his studies he enlisted for three years in the Air Force American and worked as lumberjack in Alaska. He later joined the New York’s Herbert Berghof Studiothus starting his acting career.

the debut came in Italy when, while he was in Rome to study, he worked in some films of the Italian director Roberto Rossellini. Then he returned to America and started working in some experimental theater shows and some television series.

The film debut, on the other hand, came in 1979, when he got a part in the cult film “Escape from Alcatraz“.

The crime and thriller genres over the years it has definitely become its natural habitat. In fact, several film titles of that genre that have seen him as the protagonist.

Two of the roles that made him most famous were that of Earl Bassett in Tremors And Tremors 2 (at his side on that occasion there was Kevin Bacon), and that of Remo Williamsin the film of the same name in which he played a former policeman who, after a facial plastic surgery following an accident, starts his career as an expert martial arts executioner.

The last appearance on the big screen was in 2013, when he was part of the cast of “Loose Dogs”, the detective film starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.