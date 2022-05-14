The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers mourned the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers stated – in a statement – that the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers received with great sadness and deep sorrow the news of the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. The statement added: In view of this painful catastrophe in which the United Arab Emirates lost one of its great leaders, and a distinguished leader of the empowerment stage who made it a role model for progress and development, as the Arab and Islamic nation lost one of its righteous sons who vowed themselves to serve it and defend its just causes. The General Secretariat of the Council cannot but extend its most sincere condolences and heartfelt condolences to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, and to the dear Emirati people, praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the vastness of mercy and contentment and to dwell in paradise from heaven, and to inspire them all Beautiful patience and solace, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.