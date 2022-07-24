“I really had to think at the finish. I ran, I knew what my job was and then it was: one, two – wait a minute: three.” Rebekka Haase, anchor runner in the German sprint relay, couldn’t believe that she had just finished third in the World Championships in Athletics: “ I had to turn around immediately and check with Gina. That didn’t go into my head.”

The finals of the sprint relays on the penultimate day of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, turned out to be an evening of surprises. The Canadian team, in which the former 200-meter world champion Andre DeGrasse alone has an international reputation, finished after 37.48 seconds, seven hundredths of a second ahead of Team USA, in the 200-meter world champion Noah Lyles, the former sprint world champion Christian Coleman and world sprint runner-up Marvin Bracy ran. The British team finished third ahead of Jamaica.