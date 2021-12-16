Libya falls back into chaos, democratic elections at risk

Night of great tension a Tripoli, where a group of armed men surrounded the prime minister’s office Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The unrest arose after the head of the presidential council Mohammed Menfi, replaced, yesterday, in his role as supreme commander of the Libyan army, Abdul Basit Marwan from the post of commander of the military zone of Tripoli, appointing in his place Abdel Qader Mansour.

A legitimate decision and also a right choice, the sources underline, since Marwan it was considered too tied to the period of the war against the general Kalifa Haftar, but contested by the militias who believe they have been deprived of their “protector”.

But what has been happening in the last few hours would actually be a consequence ofinability to hold presidential elections on December 24th, the postponement of which will be officially announced next week. A perspective that opens up a new question at this point: no longer what will happen with the elections, but what will happen in the absence of elections. And at the same time, the militias send a message to Dbeibah to clarify what his intentions are.

The commander of the Al Samoud brigade, Salah Badi, he declared yesterday that “there will be no presidential elections” in Libya, expressing his intention to close all state institutions in the capital, Tripoli. Badi, already under international sanctions, harshly criticized the special adviser of the United Nations Secretary General yesterday, Stephanie Williams, describing her as an “agent and accomplice of criminals”. Furthermore, according to the media, parts of the Libyan capital are without electricity.