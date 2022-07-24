In Russia, 7523 new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past day

Over the past day, another 7523 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia. Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,532,255. Such data transmits on Sunday, July 24, the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

On July 23, the number of detected cases of coronavirus was 6953. At the same time, it was noted that the infection rate in Russia rose to a record high – the figure rose to 1.42 for the first time since February 1. On July 22, 6,659 new infections were recorded.