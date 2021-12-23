Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters was injured by a collision on Thursday afternoon during road training near Calp, Spain.
She lost consciousness as a result. An air ambulance took her to a hospital. Pieters has since undergone an operation on her head.
According to the Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU), Pieters’ fall occurred after a collision within the national track team. National coach Fulco van Gulik will stay in Spain with a small delegation to support the 30-year-old rider where possible, the rest of the track selection will fly back home as planned.
‘Thoughts are with Amy and her loved ones’
“We are currently unable to make any further announcements about the accident and ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course we are currently thinking about Amy and her loved ones,” the KNWU said.
Pieters is a four-time world champion. She won three world titles on the track (2019, 2020 and 2021) together with Kirsten Wild in the coupling part. In 2019 she won World Cup gold in the mixed team relay on the road, and the duo finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. She also won the Omloop het Nieuwsblad once.
