She lost consciousness as a result. An air ambulance took her to a hospital. Pieters has since undergone an operation on her head.

According to the Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU), Pieters’ fall occurred after a collision within the national track team. National coach Fulco van Gulik will stay in Spain with a small delegation to support the 30-year-old rider where possible, the rest of the track selection will fly back home as planned.