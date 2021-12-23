During the previous Jump Festa, Kōhei Horikoshi, the mangaka responsible for My hero academia, noted that this manga would come to an end in about a year. Thus, The latest chapter has revealed that Deku is ready to get a new hero suit.

With each new quirk at Deku’s disposal, the protagonist has changed or modified his hero outfit. In this way, with all the skills of One for All finally mastered, we will surely see a series of substantial changes that will allow him to make the best use of all his powers. Thus, a classic character is back.

At the end of chapter 338 of the manga, Mei Hatsume performed her triumph in a way very similar to her first appearances in this story.. Sadly, we will have to wait another week to see how Midoriya will look in her new suit. Recall that Weekly Shonen Jump, the magazine where this manga is published, takes a complete break during the last week of the year.

In related topics, the sixth season of the anime has released its first trailer. In the same way, it has finally been revealed who the UA traitor is.

Editor’s Note:

A year is more than enough time to see the conclusion of Deku’s journey, as well as some additional details, such as the battle between the Todoroki family. Let’s just hope the conclusion manages to satisfy the fans, who are constantly getting more and more demanding.

Via: My Hero Academia.