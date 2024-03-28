World Backup Day will be celebrated on March 31st, the day dedicated to raising awareness for the protection of computer data. The anniversary aims to underline the importance of a data rescue and recovery plan in the face of hacker attacks, IT accidents, natural events and malfunctions. No one can consider themselves safe.

In addition to malware and ransomware attacks, Data loss can be caused by hardware failure, software corruption and natural disasters. Comparing the Italian situation with the rest of European countries, it emerges that in Italy awareness for the automated protection of computer content is still very low, despite the fact that backup is a necessary practice in the company for anyone who adopts a Disaster Recovery policy or implements Security Measures as required by GDPR 679/2016, the General European Regulation on the Protection of Personal Data. In an extremely vulnerable scenario like the Italian one, where ccyber attacks continue to increase (+65% according to the Clusit 2024 Report) and where around 30% of small and medium-sized businesses have never carried out a backup, the recent data from the Cybersecurity & Data Protection Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan also weighs heavily. In fact, these indicate that, in the last year, the 74% of large Italian companies have detected an increase in attack attempts and 12% have had concrete operational and economic consequences.

HWG Sababa, an international player in the cybersecurity sector, on the occasion of the thirteenth World Backup Day underlines the importance of a solid backup system to guarantee the security of corporate and personal information and proposes a handbook to encourage data protection and aimed at protecting the well-known RID triad of data: confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Here are some brief tips on how data storage should be approached:

1. Know the Data to Archiveso you can understand what types of data you are managing and their sensitivity.

2. Classify the data based on their importance and sensitivity, using labels or categories to distinguish public, private and confidential data.

3. Use Proper Encryption to protect sensitive data during storage, adopting robust encryption algorithms to protect data both in storage and during transfer.

4. Implement Access and Control Policiesso as to limit access to data only to authorized personnel.

5. Back up regularly of your data and keep backup copies in a secure location, preferably in a geographically distant location.

6. Implement continuous monitoring tools to detect and promptly respond to any security breaches or suspicious activity.

7. Ensure data storage complies with regulations and applicable regulations and periodically update the Security Policies.

8. Finally, it matters provide regular training to staff on the importance of data security and best practices for managing sensitive data.

“The advice provided represents the tip of the iceberg for secure data management – he claims Augusto Fedriani, Head of Consulting & GRC at HWG Sababa – under which fundamental activities and products are 'hidden' which impact business continuity and protect companies from attacks and/or possible sanctions which they could incur by not applying these practices”.

World Backup Day therefore represents an opportunity to draw attention to one of the most relevant challenges in the contemporary digital landscape: data protection. In an era where the amount of data generated and managed by organizations and individuals is constantly increasing, it becomes essential to ensure its security and continuous availability.