From: Victoria Krumbeck

33-year-old bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died while training. © Screenshot Twitter

A tragic accident happened at a gym in Bali. A barbell broke a bodybuilder’s neck. Videos are circulating on the internet.

Bali — A horrific accident rocks the fitness scene. 33-year-old bodybuilder and fitness trainer Justyn Vicky died while working out at a gym in Bali. A 210 kg barbell broke his neck. The whole incident was caught on video. The bodybuilder died in hospital.

Bali: Bodybuilder breaks neck with 210-pound barbell

The bodybuilder trained at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur on July 15, as dailymail reported. The video showing the bodybuilder’s accident was released Twitter published several times. You can see how the 33-year-old carries the 210-kilogram barbell on his shoulders. Another man stands behind him to help him with the exercise. Justyn Vicky squats with the weight but loses his balance once he is down. The heavy pole rolls onto his neck. The bodybuilder and the other man fall to the ground. Justyn’s head buckles and the bar rolls over him.

After the event, the bodybuilder was taken to a hospital with a broken neck. Despite an emergency operation, the doctors could do nothing more for him. “Our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable. Rest in peace dear friend. You will always be in our hearts,” the gym wrote in a post Instagram on July 18th.

Bodybuilder dies while working out — He advised others to ‘be careful in the gym’

Justyn had more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly posted fitness content. In other videos he posted, you can see that he often used heavy weights for his exercises. The picture newspaper quoted his friend Gede Sutarya as saying Bali Express said: “Vicky was a good person, polite and sociable. He always shared his knowledge of the sport. He also advised his friends to be careful in the gym and not to exercise beyond their means.”

