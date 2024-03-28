Over the past 24 hours, 208 accidents occurred on Russian roads, in which 21 people died and 270 were injured. The State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported this to Izvestia on March 28.

According to operational data from the police, in 67 car accidents, 5 pedestrians were killed, and 65 received various injuries. Among the victims were 18 minor pedestrians, the department said. 25 accidents occurred at pedestrian crossings, and 42 accidents were recorded outside pedestrian crossings. In addition, over the past 24 hours in Russia there were 17 accidents involving buses in which one person was killed and 12 were injured. In seven such incidents, the culprits were public transport drivers who violated traffic rules.

The State Traffic Inspectorate encourages pedestrians to cross the roadway strictly in permitted places, after first making sure that their actions are safe. It is also necessary to ensure that in the dark, when crossing the road, you indicate your presence using reflectors on your clothing.

“We draw the attention of motorists to the need to choose the safest possible driving model and not to drive when tired, especially when there are children in the car. Strictly follow the rules for transporting child passengers: it is important not only to use a child seat and seat belts, but also to reduce speed and avoid dangerous and rash maneuvers. Be attentive to your children: their life and health depend entirely on each of you,” Deputy Head of the Department for Promotion of Road Safety and Prevention of Child Road Traffic Injuries of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Colonel Anton Belan, told Izvestia. .

Earlier, on March 25, the Russian Union of Auto Insurers named the regions with the highest frequency of accidents. According to RSA, Dagestan became the leader in the frequency of insurance cases under compulsory motor liability insurance last year.