Weekend horoscope June 17 and June 18, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 17 – JUNE 18 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Better to be open about your anxieties than to repress your feelings and pretend everything is fine. Sharing your feelings can be a relief as the Gemini Sun in your house of communication aligns with wounded healer Chiron. Relieving yourself with a caring person you trust can reveal that you are not alone in your experiences. The Last Quarter Moon in sensitive Pisces and your subconscious realm can trigger emotions you’d rather not face. Giving voice to what you feel can be uncomfortable. At the same time, facing the reality of your experience can also be immensely liberating. Dare to be authentic and speak your truth. Time to let the healing begin!

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 17 – JUNE 18, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Saturn creates limitations that help you mature and become a responsible human being. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces and your house of community through November 4, you’re encouraged to explore the duties of fellowship and your obligations to the groups you join. Some connections may seem particularly taxing. Should you persevere and commit to being a better friend? Or have you taken on too much responsibility? Some Taurus may have to contend with a lack of close friends. Use this period to cultivate new connections and strengthen existing ties, if so.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 17 – JUNE 18 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: Saturn goes retrograde in Pisces and your house of aspirations. Through November 4, you’re encouraged to examine your dedication to achieving your goals and achieving the recognition you desire. Do your goals still have meaning? Or has it become an empty pursuit of status and recognition? It is an opportune time to rethink your aspirations and get back on the right track. Some Geminis may find that something they once considered a milestone is no longer relevant, prompting a change in trajectory. Achieving what you want is no cakewalk. However, what you make will have lasting value.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 17 – JUNE 18, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Saturn goes retrograde in Pisces and your house of higher consciousness. Through November 4, you are encouraged to review and reconsider the beliefs, ideals, and rules you pledge to uphold. Do the guidelines you live support your growth and well-being? Or do they lock you up with dogmas and keep you from becoming the person you want to be? This is an excellent time to revisit higher education. Perhaps you will finally be able to finish your thesis, or perhaps you will decide to go back to school and pursue licensure or professional certification.

