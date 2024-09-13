An eternal situation and a constant preventive action taken by municipal governments is not to allow the invasion of banquets in the downtown area. Once again, in the city of Guamuchil This measure began to be resumed and 10 removals have been carried out on public roads due to obstructed sidewalks.

The coordinator of Urban Development and Ecology in Salvador Alvarado, Rosalinda Cruz Huitrón has pointed out that many have asked business owners not to invade these spaces intended for pedestrians and they have been used as a commercial display of even refrigerators and washing machines, which complicates mobility. For this reason, a firm hand has been put in place, however, they should not let their guard down because they will pass by one side and when they finish they will have to pass by again, because it is a never-ending story in Guamúchil.

In MOCORITO, the desire to update and stay at the forefront to provide good service to tourists is evident among business owners. Yesterday they received training on security protocols and first aid with the aim of being prepared for a possible emergency. According to the director of the central-northern area of ​​Codesin, Eduardo Cuadras, this is the fourth training provided to service providers in Mocorito, which speaks of a marked interest on the part of the sector to polish their services and products. There is no doubt that the next heads of Tourism and Economy They will have to coordinate very well to manage courses and training of this type and thus provide the spaces to entrepreneurs and service providers who are looking for improvements; all that is missing is for the elected municipal president, Enrique Parra Melecio, to appoint them.

After almost three years of demanding that municipal officials in Salvador Alvarado update their regulations, because for some years they had been operating with outdated guidelines, finally in the council session held yesterday the proposals for regulations were presented that will be analyzed by the corresponding commission. It was very difficult for councilman Romeo Gelinec Galindo Inzunza to get officials to comply with the multiple calls he made during the administration, because although he did so constantly, there was no good response, very little importance had been given to this issue by the Internal Control Body in charge of Julio Barrón, which kept the way officials acted in the air.

It seems that the issue of the Cecyte in Alhuey is now moving forward, Angosturabecause they say that Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo has already given the green light for the school to be built in the Sports Unit, as requested by the educational authorities. Now there are only two more points left to unblock this matter; on September 13th, the Sports Unit is calling on society to reach an agreement. Once it is approved by the people of Alhueya, it will be necessary for the City Council to validate it.

